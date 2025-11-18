SeroLube is Now Officially Fear Free® with New Partnership

SeroLube, the ready-to-use plasma eye serum from SeroRepair, has been designed a Fear Free® Preferred Product, providing low-stress, high-quality care.

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeroRepair, Inc., developer of the ready-to-use plasma eye serum solution SeroLube , is proud to announce that SeroLube has been designated a Fear FreePreferred Product by Fear Free, LLC. By joining this distinguished program, SeroRepair underscores its commitment to delivering genuinely low stress, high quality ophthalmic solutions for veterinary practices.With this designation, SeroLube becomes one of the few veterinary therapies aligned explicitly with the Fear Freephilosophy of reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in patients. Typically, the creation of autologous eye serum requires a blood-draw from the patient; a step that can trigger discomfort, distress, extra handling time, and procedural complexity. SeroLube eliminates that step entirely, delivering a sterile, ready to use plasma serum option for dogs, cats, horses and exotic animals, enabling clinics to deliver effective eye care with fewer stressful moments.“We’re thrilled to be officially recognized by Fear Free as a Preferred Product,” said Aaron Bakken, Co-Founder of SeroRepair. “Our mission has always been to make advanced ocular therapies accessible, efficient, and as gentle as possible for both patients and practice teams. This recognition reinforces that promise and reflects the growing expectation among veterinary professionals that best in class therapies must also align with emotional welfare and patient comfort.”Fear Free’s Preferred Product Program equips professionals and practices with tools aligned with Fear Free’s protocols, procedures and recommendations, enabling them to confidently select products that further a low stress patient experience.By adding SeroLube to the Preferred Product roster, Fear Free recognizes the unique value of a therapy that removes the need for blood draw based serum production and the associated patient handling, logistics, and extended appointments times. Veterinary teams that integrate SeroLube into their Fear Free workflows can offer advanced ocular care without introducing additional stress for patients or owners.SeroRepair, Inc. is a veterinary therapeutics company dedicated to developing next generation blood derived and plasma derived therapies to support ocular health and wound healing in companion and equine animals. With a commitment to sterility, convenience, and clinical efficacy, the company’s flagship product SeroLube offers a ready to use plasma serum ophthalmic solution that replaces autologous blood draw workflows and supports both veterinary teams and patient welfare. Learn more at www.serorepair.com About Fear Free, LLCFounded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed in collaboration with hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine and handling, Fear Free provides education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, and animal welfare organizations to promote the physical and emotional well being of pets. Their Preferred Product Program identifies tools, technologies and therapies that align with the mission of reducing fear, anxiety and stress in animals during veterinary visits and beyond.Media ContactSeroRepair, Inc.Sean Woodward, Marketing ManagerPhone: 801-682-8008Email: marketing@serorepair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.