BenaVest Helps Employers Offer Cost‑Effective Health Benefits with ICHRA and QSEHRA

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest , based in Hollywood, FL, helps employers nationwide provide flexible, cost-effective employee health benefits through Individual Coverage HRAs (ICHRA) and Qualified Small Employer HRAs (QSEHRA).“Employers want affordable, customizable benefits that support both their business and employees,” says Regina Sara, Agency Manager at BenaVest. “HRAs give companies control over costs while providing meaningful, tax-efficient coverage for employees.”Product of the Month: ICHRABenaVest is highlighting Individual Coverage HRAs (ICHRA) as its product of the month. ICHRA allows employers to set a monthly allowance while giving employees the freedom to choose their own health plan. This solution works for companies of any size, offering maximum flexibility, cost control, and compliance with federal regulations.HRA Options for Employers– ICHRA: Employers set a monthly allowance; employees choose their own health plan.– QSEHRA: For businesses with fewer than 50 employees, reimburses health insurance and medical expenses tax-free.– Group HRA: Works with existing plans to reduce costs by reimbursing out-of-pocket expenses.These options help employers manage budgets while giving employees more choice and transparency.Proven Results and Trends– A 16-employee company switched from a traditional group plan to ICHRA, saving over $7,500 in annual taxes.– ICHRA adoption among employers grew 52% in 2025, and 83% of those offering ICHRA or QSEHRA had not previously provided coverage (HRA Council).– Average monthly QSEHRA allowances reached $442 in 2024 (PeopleKeep), reflecting growing investment in flexible, employee-friendly benefits.No Cost to Employers or EmployeesBenaVest does not charge for services. Licensed agents are compensated directly by insurance carriers through plan premiums.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization helping employers provide quality employee health coverage through HRAs, ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare, and major carriers. On-site and virtual support ensures affordable, compliant benefits for any business.Get Help TodayVisit www.BenaVest.com or call (877) 962-8332 to schedule a consultation.

