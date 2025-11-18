saVRee Announces Major Investment to Expand Its Power Engineering Training Materials

Steam Turbine Hall Combustion Turbine Steam Turbine Steam Chest Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Power Plant Generator

saVRee expands its 3D-powered engineering training platform with 550+ models, 100+ hours of video, and industry-ready digital learning tools.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- saVRee , a London-based engineering training company, is expanding access to high-quality technical education through its advanced suite of interactive 3D models, video courses, and engineering handbooks that help learners visualize and understand complex industrial systems. Much of the existing and new content is primarily dedicated to Power Engineering , although saVRee also covers marine engineering, oil and gas, and broader industrial engineering industries.Designed for students, professionals, educators, and corporate training teams, saVRee offers more than 550 interactive 3D models, over 100 hours of video training, and more than 50 engineering handbooks that can be accessed from any modern web browser.Making complex engineering concepts easy to see – and rememberTraditional engineering training often relies on 2D diagrams, static slides, and dense handbooks. saVRee takes a visual-first approach: learners can rotate, zoom, explode, and cross-section 3D models of turbines, pumps, bearings, heat exchangers, engines, and other industrial equipment to understand how each component works and how whole systems fit together.Studies consistently show that hands-on and visual learning improve engagement and knowledge retention compared to text-only materials. saVRee’s virtual approach mirrors the hands-on experience: users can explore interactive machinery, watch animations that show internal processes, and immediately reinforce theory with visual context.“Our goal is to make engineering education accessible, engaging, and practical,” said Jonathan Russell, Managing Director at saVRee ltd. “By combining interactive 3D models with clear video explanations and written handbooks, we give learners the tools they need to truly understand how engineering systems work - not just memorise diagrams.”A complete digital training ecosystemThe saVRee platform brings together several types of learning resources in one place:• 550+ interactive 3D models accessible via a web browser, as well as in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), allowing learners to examine machinery from any angle and reveal internal components using cross-section tools.• 100+ hours of engineering video training, covering multiple disciplines with both video and text-based courses, including power engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, HVAC, chemical engineering, marine engineering, oil and gas, and more.• 50+ engineering handbooks that provide in-depth technical explanations, schematics, and illustrations to support self-study, classroom teaching, and workforce training.• Interactive quizzes and progress tracking, enabling learners to test their understanding, identify knowledge gaps, and document their training history.All content is accessible online with no software or plugin installation required; learners and instructors only need a web browser. For organisations using their own learning management system (LMS), saVRee’s SCORM-compatible content and TinCan support make integration straightforward, while built-in analytics allow training teams to track engagement, completion, and knowledge retention.Flexible solutions for learners, educators, and enterprisessaVRee’s online engineering training is structured around three core use cases, so different audiences can adopt the platform in the way that fits them best:1. Learn Engineering – for students and professionalsIndividuals can study at their own pace using video tutorials, 3D models, handbooks, and quizzes.2. Teach Engineering – for educators and instructorsLecturers, trainers, and instructors can use saVRee’s 550+ interactive 3D models as visual aids in live presentations, webinars, and online classes. Models can be embedded in e-learning platforms, and training videos can be integrated into an institution’s LMS to create richer, more visual curricula.3. Train Your Workforce – for industry and enterprisesCompanies in sectors such as power generation, manufacturing, oil and gas, marine, and utilities can standardise technical training across teams and locations. saVRee offers enterprise-level solutions, including SCORM packages, embeddable models and videos, white-labelling options, and analytics to support skills development and compliance across facilities.“Many of our corporate clients want to reduce training costs without compromising quality,” Russell added. “By moving complex technical content into an interactive digital format, they can train more people, more consistently - and give new hires and experienced technicians a shared visual language for discussing equipment and processes.”Proven global reach and trusted by industrySince its founding in 2017, saVRee has helped tens of thousands of learners in more than 160 countries build stronger engineering skills. Its courses maintain high average ratings across platforms, and the company’s training resources are trusted by universities, technical institutes, and industrial organisations worldwide.Clients and users include universities, national coast guards, global technology firms, and energy companies that use saVRee to supplement classroom teaching, onboard new staff, and support ongoing professional development.Why online engineering training nowAs organisations face skills gaps, ageing equipment, and increasingly complex systems, the demand for accessible and scalable engineering training continues to grow. saVRee’s platform addresses several key challenges:• Standardisation: A centralised digital platform ensures that learners across sites and countries receive consistent, high-quality training.• Cost efficiency: Online courses and 3D resources reduce the need for in-person training days, travel, and physical training rigs.• Flexibility: Learners can access content on demand, on any device, fitting training around shift work and project schedules.• Safety: Employees can familiarise themselves with complex equipment virtually before working on real machinery, reducing risk during onboarding and maintenance tasks.About saVReesaVRee is an engineering training company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, specialising in online engineering education powered by interactive 3D models, video courses, and technical handbooks. Founded in 2017, the company serves students, educators, and industrial clients across sectors such as mechanical, electrical, power, HVAC, marine, chemical, and industrial engineering. With 550+ 3D models, 100+ hours of video content, and a growing library of courses and handbooks, saVRee is focused on making engineering education accessible, engaging, and effective worldwide.Media ContactsaVRee ltd71–75 Shelton StreetCovent GardenLondon, WC2H 9JQUnited KingdomEmail: contact@savree.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.