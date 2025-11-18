Trinity Marketing Services Partners with Cygenex to Advance Health Strategy with PGx Testing and Predictive Analytics

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Marketing Services, an innovative Alabama-based health benefits company, today announced a 2-year partnership with Cygenex, a leader in population health and pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing. This collaboration will deliver predictive analytics and personalized and preventative care to Trinity’s members, ensuring that they receive the right medication at the right time — while lowering overall healthcare costs for both employers and employees.Trinity’s mission is trust, and its solutions are built on transparency, prevention, and cost efficiency. Through partnerships with innovative vendors and a robust data analytics platform, Trinity enables employers and employees to make informed, data-driven and personalized interventions. By incorporating Cygenex’s PGx population health platform, Trinity is strengthening that foundation of trust with personalized insights that optimize medication choices, reduce unnecessary costs, and help employees get well faster.Benefits of Cygenex’s Predictive Risk and PGx Platform Solution:• Personalized and preventative care that tailors treatments to each employee’s unique genetics• Reduced hospitalizations by helping clinicians select the right medications from the start• Fewer adverse drug events through safer prescribing• Right medication the first time, avoiding step therapy delays and enabling employees to get well faster• Greater employee engagement, leading to improved care plan adherence and sustained health improvements• Lower healthcare costs for both employer groups and employees, through fewer ineffective treatments and avoided complicationsDr. McCain Ashurst, CEO of Trinity Marketing Services, said:“At Trinity, trust means delivering solutions that are preventive, cost-efficient, and lead to the best outcomes. Cygenex’s personalized PGx testing helps ensure employees get the right treatment sooner, reducing costs for both the employer and the employee while improving long-term health outcomes.”Charles Clark, CEO & CTO of Cygenex, added:“Our risk stratification and PGx platform solution is designed to bring personalized, preventative care into everyday clinical practice. By working with Trinity Marketing Services captives, we can help employers avoid unnecessary costs, employees avoid unnecessary medications and together deliver a model of care that truly benefits everyone involved.”About Trinity Marketing ServicesTrinity Marketing Services is a total healthcare partner that empowers employers with integrated self-funded benefit solutions. Fragmented benefits drive up costs and create headaches for employers. Trinity solves this by unifying every part of the health benefits ecosystem under one roof. Our fully integrated model streamlines access to care, plan administration, finance, and member services – delivering real savings, smoother operations, better experiences, and healthier outcomes. For employers seeking a simpler, smarter benefits strategy, Trinity’s fully integrated model turns healthcare from a cost center into a competitive advantage. For more information please visit https://trinitymarketing.services About CygenexCygenex is a population health platform company specializing in personalized pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and predictive analytics. Its cost-containment solutions help self-insured employers, captives, and TPAs improve medication outcomes, avoid step therapy, reduce hospitalizations, lower adverse drug events, and deliver significant cost savings — all while improving employee engagement, care adherence, and long-term health outcomes. Cygenex was recently named the #1 PGx platform provider for TPAs, brokers and self-insured employer groups by the American Pharmacogenomic Association.Media Contact:Isabela Dorsinville, MBAMarketing ManagerTrinity Marketing Servicesisabela@trinitymarketing.services863-210-1684Jeff ChinHead of Strategy and PartnershipsCygenex, Inc.jchin@cygenex.com858.731.6364

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.