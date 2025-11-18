Neckwise Tampa Marks First Anniversary of Its Upper Cervical Chiropractic Clinic

Patients being educated about upper cervical chiropractic at Neckwise Tampa Patient receiving CBCT 3D image Patient being educated about nervous system scan

Neckwise Tampa marks its first year, helping local residents find relief from chronic dizziness, vertigo, and migraines through precision upper cervical care.

The most rewarding part has been watching patients regain stability, confidence, and quality of life once their upper cervical alignment is corrected and stabilized.” — Dr. Rusty Lavender

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic is proud to announce the one-year anniversary of its Tampa clinic, marking a year of significant growth, clinical impact, and community engagement. Since opening its doors in 2025, the Tampa location has become a leading regional destination for patients suffering from chronic dizziness, vertigo, migraines, Meniere’s disease, POTS, post-concussion symptoms, and other chronic neurological conditions.This milestone reflects Neckwise’s mission to bring precision, measurement-based upper cervical care to individuals who have long searched for answers within traditional medical systems. Over the past year, the Tampa clinic has welcomed patients from across Hillsborough County and the greater Tampa Bay region—many of whom had not found lasting relief despite extensive medical evaluations.“Our first year in Tampa has exceeded expectations,” said Dr. Matt Morris, co-founder of Neckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic. “The number of patients coming to us with chronic dizziness, migraines, and neurological imbalance has reinforced exactly why we opened here. This community needed a clinic focused on clarity, precision, and objective results—and our Tampa team has delivered that at a high level.”________________________________________A Year of Measurable Results Through Precision Upper Cervical CareThe Neckwise Tampa office anchors its clinical model in the highly specialized analysis of the upper cervical spine, the area beneath the brainstem where the atlas (C1) and axis (C2) vertebrae reside. Misalignments in this region may irritate the brainstem and interfere with the body’s ability to regulate balance, blood flow, posture, and neurological function.During its first year, the Tampa location established a reputation for its advanced diagnostic process, which includes: CBCT 3D imaging for exact visualization of the upper cervical spine• Neurological scanning to assess autonomic nervous system balance• Postural and structural evaluation to identify compensation patterns• Gentle, specific atlas corrections based on measurable findings• Progress tracking focused on stabilization and long-term improvement“Patients in Tampa are extremely health-conscious and value a scientifically grounded approach,” said Dr. Andrew Hall, co-founder of Neckwise and one of the nation’s foremost upper cervical practitioners. “Our method is different from general chiropractic. We correct the atlas with precision, then measure how well the patient holds that correction. That stability is what allows the nervous system to recover.”________________________________________Serving Tampa Patients With Chronic and Hard-to-Solve ConditionsOver the past year, Neckwise Tampa has seen a significant number of patients seeking answers for long-standing symptoms that did not respond to medication, physical therapy, or traditional chiropractic approaches. Many of these conditions involve complex neurological involvement or vestibular imbalance.Common conditions treated at the Tampa location include:• Meniere’s disease and vestibular disorders• Chronic migraines and neurological headaches• POTS and autonomic dysfunction• Post-concussion symptoms• Neck pain and whiplash-related neurological issues• Trigeminal neuralgia• Balance issues and gait instability• Chronic fatigue and cognitive fog“These conditions can disrupt every part of someone’s life,” said Dr. Rusty Lavender, co-founder of Neckwise. “When we opened in Tampa, we expected to see tough cases—but the volume and complexity of the cases exceeded what we imagined. The most rewarding part has been watching patients regain stability, confidence, and quality of life once their upper cervical alignment is corrected and stabilized.”________________________________________A Modern, Elevated Patient ExperienceThe Tampa clinic was designed intentionally to provide a calming, organized, and highly professional environment consistent with the Neckwise brand. Over the past year, patient feedback has highlighted several standout features, including:• Private, focused consultation rooms• Dedicated resting suites for post-correction stabilization• Advanced neurological scanning technologies• A clean, modern, minimalist environment• Clear, structured care systems• A patient experience based on education, clarity, and consistencyThis elevated experience differentiates Neckwise from traditional chiropractic offices and reinforces its identity as a premium healthcare provider.________________________________________Community Engagement and Growing Provider PartnershipsDuring its first year, Neckwise Tampa established collaborative relationships across the greater Tampa Bay medical and wellness community. These partnerships have strengthened the support network for patients dealing with complex neurological and vestibular issues.Local partnerships now include:• Neurologists• ENTs and vestibular audiologists• Physical therapists• Functional medicine providers• Acupuncturists• Massage therapists• Pediatric and prenatal providers• Fitness and performance centersThe Tampa location also launched community and patient education initiatives such as:• “Doctor’s Night” educational events• Vertigo and migraine awareness campaigns• Quarterly workshops on nervous system health• Provider networking and referral events• Patient success testimonial gatherings“Our goal for year one was simple: become the leading resource in Tampa for chronic dizziness and migraine patients,” Dr. Morris said. “We built the systems, the environment, and the team to make that possible—and the response from the community has been overwhelming.”________________________________________Looking Ahead: Tampa as a Cornerstone MarketAs Neckwise continues its regional and national expansion plan, Tampa is positioned as one of the organization’s anchor markets. With the success of year one, the Tampa location will serve as a model for future Florida expansions into Clearwater/St. Pete, Brandon/Riverview, Naples, and Sarasota.“Year one was foundation-building,” Dr. Hall said. “Year two is about scaling impact and continuing to support the Tampa community with precision-based care. The demand for upper cervical expertise in this region is tremendous.”________________________________________About Neckwise Upper Cervical ChiropracticNeckwise Upper Cervical Chiropractic is a modern, precision-focused healthcare organization specializing in upper cervical evaluation and gentle atlas correction. With locations in Tampa, North Tampa, Fort Myers, and Salt Lake City, and additional offices planned for 2026–2027, Neckwise delivers advanced imaging, data-driven analysis, and a patient-centered approach grounded in measurable neurological improvements.Neckwise specializes in chronic dizziness, vertigo, migraines, Meniere’s disease, trigeminal neuralgia, POTS, chronic neck pain, post-concussion symptoms, and structural imbalance.

