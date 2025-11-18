OSCE Supports Parliamentary Oversight and Professionalism in the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, 18 November 2025 – The Parliamentary Military Commissioner of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Boško Šiljegović, concluded a series of official visits to commands and units of Armed Forces of BiH units across the country, organized with the support of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

These visits contribute to stronger parliamentary oversight and enhanced accountability in the defence sector—key components of a transparent, professional, and trusted Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Discussions during the visits addressed the challenges and priorities of the Armed Forces, including infrastructure development, personnel allocation, and resource management. The participants also emphasized the importance of professionalism, responsible use of social media, and gender equality within the military—areas in which the OSCE Mission continues to provide targeted support through capacity-building and field activities.

“The Parliamentary Military Commissioner plays a vital role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights within the defence sector. The OSCE Mission remains committed to supporting the Commissioner’s efforts to strengthen parliamentary oversight as crucial element of democratic governance of defence, thus fostering greater public trust in the Armed Forces,” said Samir Bašić, Programme Officer at the OSCE Mission to BiH.

“Through visits to commands and units of the Armed Forces of BiH, we aim to influence the Ministry of Defense and the relevant authorities to address observed human rights violations. This practice has proven both useful and efficient, demonstrating that parliamentary oversight is most effective when complemented by field visits, which provide direct insight into the real situation on the ground,” said Boško Šiljegović, Parliamentary Military Commissioner of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The findings from all visits will form part of the Commissioner’s 2025 Annual Work Report, which will include conclusions and recommendations to the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains a steadfast partner in advancing democratic governance, institutional integrity, and respect for human rights across the security sector.