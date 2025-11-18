OSCE training empowers young experts from Central Asia, South-East Europe and Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation regions in inclusive project design and digital research

From 14 to 17 November, the OSCE Secretariat, in partnership with the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, gathered 26 young experts from Central Asia, South-East Europe and Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation regions for a dynamic four-day seminar in Bishkek. The activity was also supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The group also included the OSCE Pool of Young Experts, WIN Project alumni, students of the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, and OSCE Scholarship for Peace and Security alumni, along with the Representatives from the Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation.

The seminar focused on enhancing practical abilities in inclusive project activities and crucial digital research skills, empowering participants to design and implement responsive, evidence-based solutions.

In her opening remarks, Gorica Atanasova-Gjorevska, Senior External Co-operation Officer, underscored the importance of genuine collaboration with youth: “To fulfil young people’s potential now, we need more than symbolic inclusion - we need meaningful engagement and partnerships across the OSCE region and beyond. We must create spaces where young people are not just passive observers, but active contributors to the OSCE events as co-facilitators, co-moderators and co-trainers.’’

Experts engaged in co-facilitated sessions covering the OSCE’s Youth and Security Agenda, gender-sensitive communication, gender mainstreaming in the project cycle, and developing critical digital skills for effective online searches and image analysis.

Participants emphasized the value of bringing youth voices into the planning process.

Saikal Sakmamatova, Kyrgyzstan, highlighted that when young people’s perspectives are systematically included throughout the entire project cycle, “projects become more responsive to their needs and far more relevant.’’

Another participant, Farukh Azizov, Tajikistan, added: “The skills we develop when working with open data go beyond technical knowledge. They enable young experts to confidently design inclusive, evidence-based solutions for their communities and beyond.”

Participants from diverse backgrounds also exchanged views on the emerging concept of science diplomacy, exploring its role in both theoretical and practical contexts — particularly how science can act as a catalyst for peace, security, and conflict prevention.

This activity is a part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region”, which sets out to help empower young leaders in the OSCE region, fostering their potential to shape the future of security and co-operation. The project is funded by Andorra, Finland, Germany, Liechtenstein, Norway and Spain.