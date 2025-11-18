FIRST UFC EVENT IN QATAR NEARS AS TSARUKYAN AND HOOKER PREPARE FOR EXPLOSIVE MAIN EVENT IN DOHA

Action-packed week of fan experiences will culminate on November 22 at ABHA Arena with Qatar’s long-awaited UFC debut, UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER

DOHA, QATAR, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 18, 2025: UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, will make its highly anticipated Qatar debut on Saturday, November 22, with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER. In partnership with Visit Qatar, the milestone event will take place at the state-of-the-art ABHA Arena and brings elite MMA action to Doha for the first time. It promises to be an unforgettable evening.Headlining the fight card, no.2 ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan faces no.7 ranked Dan Hooker in what promises to be an electric five-round main event. Before that, top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad – a regional favourite given his Palestinian heritage – takes on Ireland’s rising star Ian Machado Garry in a high-stakes co-main bout.At the heart of the week is the UFC Fan Experience at Vendome Mall, running from 19–22 November. The fan experience will feature interactive experiences such as striking and reaction challenges, UFC gaming zone, stamina hang challenges, and photo opportunities with 360 video booth and AI fighter face off photo booth. Designed for both hardcore MMA followers and new audiences, the activations will offer a deep dive into UFC culture and the world of combat sports.Fans can also attend open workouts on 19 November at Doha Port, offering a rare opportunity to witness professional fighters fine-tune their skills just days before stepping into the Octagon. The ceremonial weigh-ins, one of the most electric moments of any UFC event, will take place on 21 November at ABHA Arena, featuring intense faceoffs and the unmistakable energy that builds ahead of fight night.By hosting UFC for the first time, Qatar reinforces its ambition to bring world-leading global sports events to the Middle East. This debut event adds to the country’s expanding calendar and strengthens its position as a home for major international competitions, while also inspiring the next generation of athletes across the region.With a stacked lineup and a week filled with engaging activities for fans, UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER marks a new chapter in UFC’s global expansion and highlights Qatar’s growing prominence as a leading destination for international sports and live entertainment.--END--

