INSÓLITO Tequila Partners with Grass League for an Extraordinary Championship Weekend
When golf gets unconventional, INSÓLITO brings the spirit. Championship weekend features Midland live in concert.
This partnership unites two bold brands that believe world-class experiences shouldn’t come with velvet ropes. Grass League is redefining the game with its high-energy, no-limits approach to golf—much like INSÓLITO, a tequila made for those who were Born to Stand Out.
"We built INSÓLITO for people who play by their own rules" said Pete Kelly, CEO and Founder of INSÓLITO Tequila. “The Grass League embodies that same entrepreneurial spirit—bold, fun, and a little unexpected. This isn’t your grandfather’s golf tournament, and we’re definitely not your grandfather’s tequila.”
Throughout the weekend, INSÓLITO will serve up signature cocktails featuring its Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions. Each expression handcrafted by Master Distiller Alberto Herrera in Mazamitla, Mexico and designed to deliver an experience as extraordinary as the people drinking it.
Adding to the excitement, Midland will take the stage Friday night, bringing their signature blend of vintage country swagger and modern energy to a crowd that appreciates both craftsmanship and a good time.
For Grass League founder Jimmy Hoselton, the partnership couldn’t be a better fit.
"Grass League exists to make golf more inviting without losing its edge,” said Hoselton. "INSÓLITO shares that vision — premium but never pretentious, crafted without being complicated. That's exactly the vibe we’re bringing to championship weekend.”
About INSÓLITO Tequila
INSÓLITO Tequila was born to stand out. Handcrafted in the highlands of Mazamitla, Mexico, INSÓLITO makes tequila for people who refuse to blend in. With expressions including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, the brand balances premium quality with effortless drinkability. The name means "rare, uncommon and extraordinary" and that's not just a label. It's a way of life. Raise a glass to doing things differently at insolitotequila.com.
About Grass League
Grass League is reinventing golf. Combining top-tier competition, live music, and a laid-back, inclusive atmosphere, Grass League proves that golf can be both elite and accessible. The 2025 Grass League Golf Championship takes place Dec. 5-6, 2025 in Tempe, AZ. Learn more at grassleague.com.
About Midland
Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, Grammy-nominated trio Midland has built a devoted following through their signature blend of smooth harmonies, classic country influences, and modern swagger. Known for hits like “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Burn Out,” their shows are equal parts throwback and party.
