Locums.com Launches a Faster Experience for Locum Tenens Providers

The new Locums.com homepage puts every core tool in one place, giving providers a faster, cleaner path to the resources they rely on. The Locum Log turns scattered documents and assignments into a single organized workspace, making locum life easier to manage from day one. The updated Locum Pay Calculator helps providers estimate earnings with clarity and confidence, giving them a clearer picture of every assignment.

The new Locums.com site introduces improved usability, expanded resources, and upgraded tools tailored to locum tenens providers and healthcare recruiters.

We believe locum tenens professionals deserve the best support available. We create tools that help them compare pay, track applications & work, build CVs, and find the right assignment quickly!” — Jordan Weber

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locums.com, the dedicated career and resource hub for locum tenens professionals, has announced the launch of a redesigned website. The new platform delivers a faster, more intuitive experience with enhanced job search capabilities, expanded educational resources, and a growing suite of tools built specifically for locum tenens providers and the recruiters who serve them.

The redesign underscores Locums.com’s commitment to streamlining the locum lifestyle by offering a central, trusted hub where providers can manage their careers with confidence and recruiters can connect with the talent they need.

Key Highlights of the New Locums.com:

- Streamlined Job Board Search: Quickly find opportunities across specialties with added filters and improved navigation.

- Locum Tenens Career Toolkit: Access in-depth resources and guides on multi-state licensing, Pay Rates By Specialty, tax planning, and business management.

- Locum Log: Track every application and each locum assignment, save credentialing details, and instantly export work history addendums to include with future locum applications.

- CV & Addendum Builder: Create recruiter-ready CVs and assignment addendums in minutes, ensuring providers are always application-ready.

- Salary Calculator: Compare pay rates and calculate earnings potential across specialties and states.

- Recruiter Dashboards: Agencies and recruiters can post jobs, manage applicants, and connect with providers more efficiently.

“This new site reflects what locum tenens work is becoming: flexible, dynamic, and career-defining. By bringing tools, resources, and jobs together in one platform, we are helping providers and recruiters move faster, book more assignments, and grow their careers. We see a future where providers and recruiters work with greater clarity and efficiency, raising the standard for how locum staffing gets done,” said Jordan Weber, Brand Manager at Locums.com.

About Locums.com

Locums.com is a dedicated hub for the locum tenens community, providing physicians, advanced practice providers, and recruiters with the tools, resources, and insights they need to succeed. From real-time job search to multi-state licensing guides, salary calculators, and professional branding tools, Locums.com empowers healthcare professionals to take control of their locum career.

