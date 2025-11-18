Nehmedia’s Pet Resort Marketing Announces AI-Model That Delivers Zip Code Level Insights About Dog Ownership in the US

Data-driven digital marketing for pet resorts

New Dog Ownership Mapping Tool launched to help resorts, retailers, and investors identify top markets, plan growth, and reach dog-owning families in US.

We are thrilled to bring this level of precision to the pet industry. It allows businesses to confidently identify prime locations and optimize service offerings with data-backed insights.” — Mark Sherman, Founder and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Resort Marketing , a service of Nehmedia Inc. , yesterday announced the launch of its proprietary Dog Ownership Mapping Tool at the Pet Boarding and Daycare Expo in Hershey, PA. This sophisticated analytical tool provides the pet care industry with precise, granular insights into dog ownership across the United States. The innovative model offers accuracy at the zip code level and goes beyond traditional survey limitations. It informs strategic decisions for pet resorts, retailers, service providers, and investors.The new model estimates 67.1 million Dog Households nationwide, aligning with leading industry benchmarks such as AVMA and APPA. Unlike survey-based estimates, Pet Resort Marketing’s model offers data with high geographic precision and a robust internal confidence measure. Over the next few months, Pet Resort Marketing will release detailed industry reports and insights based on this new model.Key Findings & Model Advantages:- Unrivaled Granularity: The model offers Dog Household estimates for all 33,176 populated U.S. zip codes using a synthetic census, which constructs detailed population estimates with statistical models instead of error-prone small group sampling.- High Confidence & Consistency: The model demonstrates an exceptional average Coefficient of Variation (CV) of just 5.7% across all zip codes. The Coefficient of Variation is a statistical measure that shows how much the results from six independent, data-driven estimation methods (based on factors such as Housing Structure, Income, Education, Age, Race, and Family Mix) differ from one another. A low CV means these methods have less than 6% variation in predicting the number of dog households, indicating strong agreement.- Geographic Nuance: The model captures regional differences in predictability:- Rural areas achieve the highest agreement (lowest CV of 5.18%), reflecting stable links between space, homeownership, and dog ownership.- Suburban areas show moderate variability (CV of 6.54%), mirroring diverse demographics and housing.- Urban areas remain the most challenging to model (CV 7.63%), yet they still provide reliable insights into dense, complex markets.- A Holistic Approach: By integrating seven distinct demographic perspectives, the model offers a comprehensive and balanced view of the reality of dog ownership.“We are thrilled to bring this level of precision to the pet industry. Our new model is a game-changer for anyone looking to understand and capitalize on the growing pet market,” said Mark Sherman, Founder and CEO. “It allows businesses to confidently identify prime locations and optimize service offerings with data-backed insights. Leaders can tailor marketing strategies to reach dog-owning families where they live. Although initially built for Pet Resort owners, the model can provide significant insight for anyone serving the growing number of dog owners across America.”This model represents a significant leap in pet market intelligence. It provides a stable and reliable foundation for strategic planning. As a result, businesses can make smarter, more confident decisions in a rapidly evolving industry.About Pet Resort Marketing and Nehmedia: Pet Resort Marketing (PRM), a service of Nehmedia, provides data-driven digital marketing services to Pet Resorts across the US. With proprietary benchmarks, conversion playbooks, and pet-parent psychology models, we have launched over 500 websites, worked with 360+ clients, helped many pet resorts grow their businesses, and have seen over 40 exits by selling to leading industry consolidators.

