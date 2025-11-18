Italian Market Launches Cookbook Celebrates The Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nonna’s Sweets & 54 Years of Family Tradition

Growing up Italian in America: The Butcher’s Daughter shares 100+ family recipes and Calabrian traditions from Altomonte’s Italian Market. Cannariculli- Calabrian wine & honey biscuits Author, Maria Teresa Grispino, at age 1 with her parents behind the meat counter in their first store in Philadelphia, circa 1977 — the beginnings of Altomonte’s Italian Market.

The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’s Italian Market By Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi with Franca Grispino

From one Calabrese to another, The Butcher's Daughter shines a beautiful light on our traditions, preserving the flavors, memories, and love that define Calabrian cooking to bring families together.” — Rosetta Constantino, My Calabria

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cookbook from a first-generation Italian American family is capturing holiday traditions that have shaped their home — and their community — for more than five decades. The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’ s Italian Market offers a look into the Grispino family’s Christmas kitchen, highlighting time-honored dishes such as the Feast of the Seven Fishes seafood salad, struffoli honeyballs, maccarruni a mano handmade pasta, sauces and other recipes rooted in Calabrian heritage.Part cookbook and part family narrative, the project reflects the legacy of co-author Franca “Nonna” Grispino, who immigrated to the United States from Calabria and helped build one of Greater Philadelphia’s most well-known Italian food destinations. Her daughter and co-author, Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi, hopes the book will connect future generations to the traditions she grew up with.“These recipes are our family history,” says Maria Teresa. “They carry the stories, the memories, and the love that shaped who we are.”With more than 100 recipes spanning holidays and every season of the year, the book documents dishes from Nonna’s childhood in southern Italy to those now enjoyed in their Pennsylvania home and markets. Photography, step-by-step instruction, and behind-the-scenes QR-linked videos add cultural and culinary context, inviting readers directly into Nonna’s kitchen.The cookbook also explores the Grispino family’s immigrant journey — from modest beginnings to the American dream and becoming a year-round gathering place for families seeking the flavors of home. Their culinary passion grew into a regional institution with locations in Doylestown and Warminster, Pennsylvania. Today, Altomonte’s Italian Market remains part of regional traditions, especially during the Christmas season.“My parents came here with nothing and created a life built on hard work and family,” Maria Teresa adds, “To me, The Butcher’s Daughter cookbook is about more than food. It’s about longing — for loved ones we miss, for moments we wish we could relive, it’s about gratitude for the people still with us, and for the chance to honor our past through the meals we continue to cook.”The Butcher’s Daughter celebrates resilience, cultural pride, and the meaning of gathering around the table — especially at Christmas.Book DetailsTitle: The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’s Italian MarketAuthors: Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi & Franca GrispinoPublisher: The Butcher’s Daughter Publishing Co.Publication Date: December 19, 2025Format: Hardcover | 384 pages | $45.00ISBN: 979-8-990244-0-1Pre-Order Information: https://tinyurl.com/ydwhwxtx

Nonna Franca & Maria Teresa making traditional Calabrian handmade pasta called Maccarruni in dialect

