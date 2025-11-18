Italian Market Launches Cookbook Celebrates The Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nonna’s Sweets & 54 Years of Family Tradition
Growing up Italian in America: The Butcher’s Daughter shares 100+ family recipes and Calabrian traditions from Altomonte’s Italian Market.
The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’s Italian Market By Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi with Franca Grispino
Part cookbook and part family narrative, the project reflects the legacy of co-author Franca “Nonna” Grispino, who immigrated to the United States from Calabria and helped build one of Greater Philadelphia’s most well-known Italian food destinations. Her daughter and co-author, Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi, hopes the book will connect future generations to the traditions she grew up with.
“These recipes are our family history,” says Maria Teresa. “They carry the stories, the memories, and the love that shaped who we are.”
With more than 100 recipes spanning holidays and every season of the year, the book documents dishes from Nonna’s childhood in southern Italy to those now enjoyed in their Pennsylvania home and markets. Photography, step-by-step instruction, and behind-the-scenes QR-linked videos add cultural and culinary context, inviting readers directly into Nonna’s kitchen.
The cookbook also explores the Grispino family’s immigrant journey — from modest beginnings to the American dream and becoming a year-round gathering place for families seeking the flavors of home. Their culinary passion grew into a regional institution with locations in Doylestown and Warminster, Pennsylvania. Today, Altomonte’s Italian Market remains part of regional traditions, especially during the Christmas season.
“My parents came here with nothing and created a life built on hard work and family,” Maria Teresa adds, “To me, The Butcher’s Daughter cookbook is about more than food. It’s about longing — for loved ones we miss, for moments we wish we could relive, it’s about gratitude for the people still with us, and for the chance to honor our past through the meals we continue to cook.”
The Butcher’s Daughter celebrates resilience, cultural pride, and the meaning of gathering around the table — especially at Christmas.
Book Details
Title: The Butcher’s Daughter: Stories and Over 100 Family Recipes from Altomonte’s Italian Market
Authors: Maria Teresa Grispino Nappi & Franca Grispino
Publisher: The Butcher’s Daughter Publishing Co.
Publication Date: December 19, 2025
Format: Hardcover | 384 pages | $45.00
ISBN: 979-8-990244-0-1
Pre-Order Information: https://tinyurl.com/ydwhwxtx
Press Contact: Janelle Wankum
Altomonte's Italian Market
+1 267-262-4658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Nonna Franca & Maria Teresa making traditional Calabrian handmade pasta called Maccarruni in dialect
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.