Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island Announces New Radiation Oncologists at all Rhode Island Locations

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island, the rebranded name of Roger Williams Radiation Therapy, Southern New England Regional Cancer Center Warwick and Southern New England Regional Cancer Center Woonsocket, is delighted to introduce Dr. Martin Fuss, Dr. Rashmi Benda and Dr. Jessica Yancey have joined our clinical team. This is the first time in three years that there will be a dedicated board-certified radiation oncologist who is home-based at each of these locations, yet based on their specific clinical expertise, they will be available to treat patients at other locations of the Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island treatment centers.Dr. Martin Fuss joins us as a radiation oncologist and Director of Community Care Radiation Oncology, with cutting edge specialization in adaptive radiation therapy. Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island has hired Dr. Fuss to enhance the access and quality of patient care experience in Rhode Island. Dr. Fuss will be available at the Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island Providence location, formerly Roger Williams Radiation Therapy. Additionally, on a prescheduled basis Dr. Fuss will be available to treat patients at our other centers.Dr. Fuss brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and a deep commitment to patient-centered care. Dr. Fuss completed his medical education and residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany. During his residency, he spent one year as a research fellow at the Proton Therapy Center at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, California. A second research fellowship, at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio led him to accept a faculty position at UTHSCSA. He subsequently served as Professor and Vice Chair in the Department of Radiation Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, before entering private practice.He has spent the past 31 years serving communities with dedication and expertise. Patients often describe him as attentive, extremely thorough, compassionate and an exceptional listener — qualities we know will resonate with our values and the needs of our community. Colleagues often describe him as a brilliant radiation oncologist.Dr. Rashmi Benda, joins us as radiation oncologist, and Director of Community Breast Radiation Oncology through a professional services agreement with Brown University Health and an appointment as Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University. This first step in a cooperative, comprehensive and collaborative relationship with Brown University Health will significantly enhance the access and quality of treatment for breast cancer patients in Rhode Island. Dr. Benda will be treating patients at the Precision Warwick radiation therapy treatment center, formerly known as Southern New England Regional Cancer Center (Kent). Dr Benda will also be treating patients, on a prescheduled basis, at the other Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island treatment centers in Providence and Woonsocket.Dr. Benda, a nationally recognized expert in breast radiation oncology, brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and a deep commitment to patient-centered care. Dr. Benda completed her medical training at the University of Washington/Seattle, University of Miami, Wayne State University and Sinai Hospital of Detroit. Dr. Benda has extensive research and treatment experience in partial breast radiation therapy. She has spent the past 27 years serving communities with dedication and expertise. Patients often describe her as attentive, thorough, and truly invested in their well-being.Dr. Jessica Yancey also joins us as a radiation oncologist through the professional services agreement with Brown University Health and an appointment as Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Again, this cooperative and collaborative relationship will significantly enhance the access and quality of treatment for cancer patients in Rhode Island. Dr. Yancey will be treating patients at the Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island Woonsocket radiation therapy treatment center, formerly known as Southern New England Regional Cancer Center (Landmark). Dr. Yancey will also be treating patients, on a prescheduled basis, at the other Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island treatment centers in Providence and Warwick.Dr. Yancey completed her medical training at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Tufts University, and Brown University. During her training at Tufts, Dr. Yancey had the opportunity to train under the guidance of Dr. David Wazer, who was serving as Chief of Radiation Oncology at Tufts and Rhode Island Hospital in a conjoint program. Dr. Wazer currently serves as Director, and Oncologist-in-Chief, Radiation Oncology at Brown University Health Cancer Institute. After graduating from residency in 2023, she has practiced in both community and academic settings, gaining broad clinical experience. While she has a focus on the treatment of breast cancer, Dr. Yancey is well-versed and confident in managing a wide range of malignancies. Patients consistently describe Dr. Yancey as a compassionate, attentive, and dedicated physician who builds strong, trusting relationships with those in her care. She is excited to return to Rhode Island and looks forward to serving the community as part of the Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island team.We invite our community to join us in extending a warm welcome to our new radiation oncologists, all individuals with qualities we know will resonate with our values and the needs of our community.Appointments with all our new doctors are now available, and we are confident patients will feel supported and well cared for under their guidance. The three cancer treatment centers of Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island have been serving patients in our community for more than 25 years; with consistent, quality, patient-centric care. We will continue to be a staple in our community to ensure compassionate, high-quality care is available in our community— every step of the way.Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island: Providence50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908, (401) 456-2690Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island: Warwick450 Toll Gate Road, Warwick, RI 02886, (401) 732-2300Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island: Woonsocket115 Cass Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895, (401) 356-1701For more information contact Nanci Gage, ngage@prori.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.