Illinois Grandmother Creates North Pole Elf Hotline for Parents Stress-Free Holiday Magic for their Families

IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Illinois grandmother Lisa “Grandma Lisa” Unverzagt dreamed up a magical idea for her grandkids last Christmas — a number they could call to hear daily updates from Santa’s helpers — she had no idea it would become a brand-new holiday tradition for families nationwide.“I just wanted to recreate the kind of Christmas magic I had as a little girl,” Lisa says.“Something sweet, simple, and full of wonder — but also stress-free for parents.”What began as a personal family tradition has now grown into the North Pole Elf Hotline ™, a month-long interactive Christmas storytelling experience designed for children and the adults who love them. A Hotline Full of Whimsy and WonderStarting November 27, 2025, children can call once per day to hear a brand-new 50-second update from North Pole characters including:✨ Postmaster Jinglestocking ✨ Peppermint Holly ✨ Buddy Tinseltown ✨ Mrs. Claus ✨ Comet Jr. ✨ SantaEach message blends gentle humor, North Pole happenings, and warm Christmas magic that kids adore and parents enjoy listening to right alongside them. Designed for Busy Parents Who Still Want Christmas Magic with minimal effort! As a grandmother and former working mom, Lisa understood how overwhelming the holiday season can be. “Parents are exhausted. They WANT the magic — but not the burnout,” she says. “This hotline gives them a way to make memories without adding work.”The free downloadable kit included with each pass gives families everything they need to create Christmas excitement: printable letters from Santa, daily notes, activities, a farewell letter, honorary elf certificate, and more. Inspired by Her Grandkids — Shared With the World! Lisa explains: “When I saw how my own grandkids reacted, I realized other families needed something like this too. Something easy, magical, and memory-filled.”How It WorksParents register their phone number at purchase. That number becomes their official North Pole ID, ensuring only approved families can access the hotline. Two options are available: ⭐ Holiday Pass – 1 daily storyline ⭐ Complete North Pole Experience – 6 rotating extensions. Only need one pass per household- affordable and magical!The hotline runs November 27 through December 26, 2025 Availability: Passes are available now at: www.NorthPoleElfHotline.com Families are encouraged to purchase early so their phone number can be added to the “Nice List” in time for opening night.

