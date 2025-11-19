Parker Avery Unveils Unified Demand Intelligence: A More Connected Approach to Enterprise Analytics

Firm’s next-generation advanced analytics platform is designed to unify data, elevate insights, and empower more intelligent retail decision-making.

Unified Demand Intelligence signifies our dedication to unifying data sources and analytics into a cohesive solution that provides retailers with actionable insights across their enterprise.” — Sam Iosevich, Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting and analytics firm, today announced the release of Unified Demand Intelligence . As a powerful evolution of the former Enterprise Intelligence platform, the solution deepens Parker Avery’s commitment to providing integrated, retail-specific analytics capabilities that help organizations translate data into action across the entire enterprise.The official unveiling will take place in January at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2026 Retail’s Big Show , where retail executives and industry leaders will get a first look at the enhanced capabilities and vision behind Unified Demand Intelligence."This represents more than just a name change," said Sam Iosevish, Parker Avery’s Chief Analytics Officer . "It signifies our dedication to unifying disparate data sources and analytical methodologies into a cohesive solution that provides retailers with actionable insights across their entire enterprise. Even with the most advanced analytics and AI innovations, siloed information is no longer sufficient to drive meaningful business results."Unified Demand Intelligence will continue to build upon Parker Avery's established expertise in retail and consumer brand analytics while expanding its focus on seamless integration of data across merchandising, supply chain, store operations, and customer experience domains.Key benefits of the solution include:• Enhanced cross-functional analytics capabilities that eliminate traditional departmental data silos• Improved decision-making through metrics and KPIs specifically relevant to individual functional areas• Greater alignment between strategic objectives and operational executionClay Parnell, Parker Avery’s Chief Executive Officer, added, "Our clients have consistently expressed the need for a more unified approach to retail analytics. The innovations we've incorporated into Unified Demand Intelligence are our response to this market demand and position our clients to capitalize on the interconnected nature of retail operations and vast amounts of internal and external demand-related data."Industry analysts have noted that retailers and consumer brands increasingly require integrated intelligence solutions that provide a holistic view of their businesses while still delivering the depth of insight needed for specialized retail functions.The launch at NRF’s 2026 Big Show will include demonstrations of the enhanced capabilities, as well as the ability for event attendees to test-drive the system. Parker Avery will also highlight client success stories and the firm’s roadmap for future innovations.About The Parker Avery GroupThe Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that transforms retail and consumer brand challenges into measurable, sustainable improvements. Learn more at https://parkeravery.com

