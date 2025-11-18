Haute opens international ticket sales for the 25/26 season of Trancoso New Year's Eve

Photo: Nozy Content Agency

The agency reaches out to foreign audiences with Brazil's most famous New Year's Eve party

SALAMANCA, MADRID, SPAIN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second consecutive year, the Haute agency has launched an exclusive ticket sale for the international audience of Trancoso New Year's Eve. This initiative consolidates the event calendar as a global media platform and multicultural experience, capable of connecting people of different nationalities around the minimalist and sophisticated essence of the Bahian village.Today, more than 10% of Trancoso New Year's Eve attendees come from other countries to enjoy the unique experience promoted by Haute. This number, which grows with each edition, confirms the event's international projection and reinforces the importance of personalizing the journey, from the moment tickets are purchased, to create an increasingly genuine connection with foreign customers.“International ticket sales are essential to expand the reach of Trancoso New Year's Eve and consolidate the destination as a global reference in New Year's Eve parties”, says Bruno Dias, partner at Haute.This initiative comes at a time of expansion for the agency, which is increasingly present in Europe with its own parties. In July, Haute celebrated the success of the second edition of “Trancoso en Formentera” held on the idyllic Spanish island during the European summer.“Trancoso en Formentera further awakens the interest and desire of foreigners to live the complete experience in Brazil, with all the authenticity and cultural value that make Trancoso such a unique destination,” says Vivi Hipólito, partner at Cigarra Buzz Agency and responsible for Haute's operations in Europe.Tickets are now available for purchase at the link: https://ingresse.com/trancoso26-euro/ Press information:Cigarra Buzz Agencyhadassah.zucoloto@umauma.com.bryngrid.braganca@umauma.com.brvivi.hipolito@cigarra.ba

