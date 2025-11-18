Mantra Group Secures Private Equity Investment to Accelerate Growth across Identity, Security, Computer Vision & AI

Founder of Mantra Softech Group

Mantra Group achieves $14 million institutional funding to strengthen innovation, global reach, and leadership in identity and AI solutions.

This landmark investment marks a transformative stage for Mantra Group, enabling us to intensify our R&D efforts, expand our patent portfolio, & establish AI-powered computer vision Lab” — Hiren Bhandari, Co-Founder, Mantra Group

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mantra Group , India’s premier deeptech enterprise specializing in identity, security, computer vision, and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the successful closure of its inaugural institutional funding round, securing $14 million. The round was led by India SME Fund II, with participation from Motilal Oswal Principal Investments.“This landmark investment marks a transformative stage for Mantra Group, enabling us to intensify our R&D efforts, expand our intellectual property portfolio, and establish a Center of Excellence for AI-powered computer vision,” stated Hiren Bhandari, Co-Founder of Mantra Group. “Our commitment to innovation is unwavering, as we accelerate product development and scale our DSIR-approved research operations. With a market presence in 50 countries and a leading position in India, we are determined to make advanced, Indian-developed technology accessible to clients worldwide.”Mantra Group’s solutions are already deployed in high-impact settings—from airport employee access and DigiYatra initiatives, to defense ID management and nationwide workforce control systems. Over 20 of India’s top 100 corporates rely on Mantra’s enterprise technology for streamlined operations. “We are now expanding deployment to additional airports and international markets, as well as broadening enterprise installations across the Middle East,” added Bhavyen Bhandari, Co-Founder.Mitin Jain, Founder and Managing Director of India SME, commented, “Partnering with Mantra Softech reinforces our commitment to supporting Make-in-India pioneers in biometric and security technologies. Mantra’s proven track record in national ID and security programs positions them for exceptional global growth, and we are excited to facilitate their next chapter of innovation.”About Mantra GroupFounded in 2006, Mantra Group is a leader in identity and security, delivering cutting-edge biometric sensors, RFID technologies, access control solutions, and AI-driven IoT devices. With a distinguished record in R&D, US patents, and comprehensive certifications—including STQC and FBI for biometric sensors—Mantra Group is trusted across more than 50 countries by government and enterprise clients alike. Ambit Private Limited acted as exclusive financial adviser for this transaction.

