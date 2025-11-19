Tile Abrasion Testing Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $5.88 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Tile Abrasion Testing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Tile Abrasion Testing Market Through 2025?

The market size for tile abrasion testing has been showing sustained growth in recent years. The market is projected to rise from $4.72 billion in 2024 to $4.89 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as quality assurance in building construction, regulations and standards in the building industry, globalization in the construction sector, consumer demands for product durability, and environmental concerns.

It is anticipated that the tile abrasion testing market will experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections setting its worth at $5.88 billion by 2029, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The projected growth within this span can be linked to stringent quality regulations, fast-paced urbanization, the rise of specialty tiles, heightened focus on safety, and the creation of energy-efficient buildings. Notable trends expected in the forecast period encompass the incorporation of automation, data analytics and reporting, offering customizability and flexibility in testing equipment, utilization of non-destructive testing methods, as well as collaborations and research initiatives.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Tile Abrasion Testing Market?

The tile abrasion testing market is anticipated to grow due to the increased use of ceramic tiles. These tiles are made from either red or white clay that is fired in a kiln at high temperatures and are commonly used on floors, walls, and countertops. Tile abrasion testing, which evaluates the resistance of ceramic tiles to wear by rubbing them with a revolving abrasive wheel to assess the weight loss and scratch depth, is becoming increasingly important. As per the Tile Council-North America, a US-based global trade association for ceramic tiles, there was a 9.9% rise in US ceramic tile consumption from 2,833,967 thousand square feet in 2020 to 3,113,421 thousand square feet in 2022. Consequently, the growing trend of using ceramic tiles is spurring the expansion of the tile abrasion testing market.

Which Players Dominate The Tile Abrasion Testing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Tile Abrasion Testing include:

• Haida International Equipment Co Ltd.

• Vertex Group

• Testing Machines Inc.

• Hoverlabs

• Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd.

• Aimil Ltd.

• EIE Instruments Pvt Ltd.

• Controls S.p.A

• Fritsch GmbH

• NextGen Material Testing Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Tile Abrasion Testing Market?

Leading enterprises in the tile abrasion testing market are prioritizing the creation of innovative testing technologies, such as slip-resistance technology, in order to accommodate the requirements of their current clients. Slip resistance technology is specifically created to minimize the risk of slipping and falling on floors, and to maintain a firm grip on wet and slippery surfaces. For example, in August 2022, ASTM International (American Society for Testing and Materials) - an international standards organization based in the United States, introduced a fresh version of ASTM E303-22, a test for floor slip resistance. It has been specifically crafted with a pendulum dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) tester to evaluate the power of a surface to prevent slip or skid, like a floor or a road. The methodology of the ASTM E303 examination is similar to the pendulum slip resistance testing procedures of several other nations. It quantifies the energy wasted as a rubber slider is swept across the square-foot testing surface.

Global Tile Abrasion Testing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The tile abrasion testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Deep Abrasion Tester, Scratch Resistance Tester, Stain Resistance Tester, Slip Resistance Tester

2) By Test Type: Taber Abrasion Test, Mohs Hardness Test, Bohme Abrasion Test

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Deep Abrasion Tester: Rotary Abrasion Testers, Taber Abrasion Testers

2) By Scratch Resistance Tester: Mohs Hardness Testers, Scratch Hardness Testers

3) By Stain Resistance Tester: Chemical Resistance Testers, Water Absorption Testers

4) By Slip Resistance Tester: Pendulum Testers, Dynamic Coefficient Of Friction (DCOF) Testers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Tile Abrasion Testing Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for tile abrasion testing. Its projected growth status was notable. Regions that the report explores include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

