Kevin Hwang's 'The Regression Strain' Garners Multiple Book Awards in Debut Year

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kevin Hwang 's debut novel " The Regression Strain " has achieved remarkable success in its first year, capturing top honors and recognition across multiple literary competitions. The book has earned awards across general thriller, medical thriller, and dystopian categories, demonstrating its broad appeal and genre-transcending storytelling.The novel claimed Gold Medal in the Fiction - Thriller - General category at the 2025 Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest, one of the largest and most respected book award competitions in the industry. It also earned first place in the thriller category at the 2025 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Award contest."The Regression Strain" secured dual second-place honors at the 2025 BookFest Awards in both the Medical Thriller category and the Dystopian - Viruses, Plagues & Zombies category. The novel has also been shortlisted in the 2025 Chanticleer International Book Awards competition for both the Clue Award for Suspense and Thriller and the Global Thriller Award for High Stakes Thriller, where it remains in the running for semifinalist positions."I'm humbled by the recognition 'The Regression Strain' has received across such diverse categories," said Hwang. "Each award represents readers and judges who connected with Peter Palma's journey and the questions the story raises about humanity and redemption under extreme pressure.""The Regression Strain" follows Dr. Peter Palma, an overwhelmed Houston physician who takes what he hopes will be a restorative job aboard a transatlantic cruise ship sailing from Copenhagen to New York. Instead of treating minor ailments, Peter finds himself confronting a bioengineered virus that causes people to lose control of their impulses and surrender to primitive urges. Trapped aboard a vessel with nowhere to run, Peter must identify the perpetrator behind the outbreak while battling his own mounting delirium and the demons of his past. The oceanic crossing becomes a pressure cooker where every passing hour brings the ship closer to potential catastrophe.The novel has been praised for its claustrophobic setting, authentic medical details, and complex character development. Reviewer K.C. Finn called it "outbreak fiction at its finest" and highlighted Hwang's "keen sense of pacing and the art of the reveal."Hwang brings unique credibility to the medical thriller genre through his background as a practicing physician and medical school professor. His real-world medical expertise informs the novel's portrayal of disease progression, clinical decision-making under pressure, and the ethical complexities physicians face in crisis situations."The Regression Strain" is available in paperback at Amazon, BookShop.org, and Barnes & Noble, and as an ebook on Amazon. The novel continues to attract attention for its intelligent approach to thriller writing that balances action with psychological depth.About the Author:Kevin Hwang, MD, is a professor of internal medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. He maintains an active clinical practice, teaches medical residents, and has published research in leading medical journals. "The Regression Strain" is his debut novel. When not practicing medicine or writing, he enjoys chicken enchiladas, index cards, and appropriately sized packaging.About the Awards:The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest is one of the largest book award contests in the industry, receiving entries from authors and publishers worldwide. The Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards recognize excellence in independent publishing. BookFest Awards honor outstanding achievement in multiple book categories. The Chanticleer International Book Awards are prestigious competitions recognizing excellence in various genres.

