Sodium Gluconate Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Sodium Gluconate Market

The Global Sodium Gluconate Market is estimated to be valued at USD 622.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 797.2 Mn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sodium Gluconate Market is estimated to be valued at USD 622.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 797.2 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2025 to 2032. Current market trends show a growing shift toward sustainable and biodegradable chelating agents, making sodium gluconate an attractive alternative to traditional chemicals. Moreover, advancements in green chemistry and stricter regulations on toxic additives are further accelerating its adoption.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8412 Global Sodium Gluconate Market Key TakeawaysSodium gluconate demand is projected to remain high in construction sector, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 35.3% in 2025Powdered sodium gluconate segment is set to dominate the industry, capturing 41.5% of market share by 2025.Asia Pacific is forecast to hold 37.2% of the global sodium gluconate market share in 2025.As per CMI’s new sodium gluconate market research report, North America is slated to experience fastest growth over the forecast period.Growing Sodium Gluconate Demand from Construction Spurring Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest sodium gluconate market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. Increasing demand for sodium gluconate from the construction industry is one such prominent growth driver.There is a surge in construction activities in nations like China, India, and the United States. This is due to rapid urbanization and rising government expenditure in the development of public infrastructure.For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, construction spending in the United States totaled around $2,139.1 billion in July 2025. This, in turn, is boosting demand for sodium gluconate, and the trend will likely persist during the forecast period.Sodium gluconate is widely used as a concrete admixture in the construction sector. It acts as a water-reducing agent and retarder, enhancing the workability, durability, and finish of concrete. Growing usage of sodium gluconate as a concrete plasticizer is expected to boost market growth during the forthcoming period.Availability of Substitutes and Raw Material Price Volatility Limiting Market GrowthThe global sodium gluconate market outlook looks optimistic. However, easy availability of substitutes and volatility in raw material prices may constrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Sodium gluconate is produced by fermenting glucose or other similar carbohydrates. Consequently, fluctuations in the prices of glucose, sugar, or corn can increase production costs, negatively impacting the sodium gluconate market.Some industries use chelating agents like citric acid, EDTA, and phosphates because they are more cost-effective. This is expected to reduce overall sodium gluconate market demand in the coming years.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8412 Increasing Industrial Applications Opening Revenue Streams for CompaniesSodium gluconate has a wide range of industrial applications. It is being widely used as a food additive (E576), functioning as a sequestrant, acidity regulator, and stabilizer. Manufacturers use it to prevent metal ions from affecting the color, flavour, or stability of food products.Likewise, sodium gluconate’s chelating properties make it an effective component in industrial cleaning agents and detergents. It has the tendency to remove metal ions, prevent scale formation, and enhance cleaning efficiency.Sodium gluconate binds with metal ions, making it useful in water treatment. It softens water, prevents scale in pipes and equipment, and helps water systems run longer and more efficiently. These broadening applications are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for sodium gluconate manufacturers throughout the forecast period.Emerging Sodium Gluconate Market TrendsRapid shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products is a key growth-shaping trend in the sodium gluconate market. Sodium gluconate is considered biodegradable, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly because it is derived from glucose and other natural sources. Thus, growing usage of sodium gluconate as a sustainable alternative to traditional chelating agents like EDTA will likely boost market growth.Growing adoption in the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to improve the sodium gluconate market value during the forthcoming period. Sodium gluconate is widely used as a chelating agent in pharmaceuticals for improving solubility and stability of certain medications.Advancements in production technologies are making sodium gluconate manufacturing more efficient and cost-effective. These innovations are improving product quality and expanding its applications across different industries.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8412 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the sodium gluconate market report:PMP Fermentation Products, Inc.Shandong Fuyang Bio-Tech Co., LTDShandong Qilu Bio-Technology Group Co., Ltd.Weifang HonghaiHenan Kingsun Chemical Co., Ltd.Shandong KaisonQingdao KehaiPMP Fermentation Products, Inc.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AGPCIPLSakshi Chem Sciences Pvt. Ltd.JIAAN BIOTECHMUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.JAY DINESH CHEMICALSZhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., LtdKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, Zhucheng Yuanfa Bio-technology (part of Dongxiao Bio-tech) announced plans to expand its sodium gluconate production from 100,000 to 150,000 t/a by December 2025. The expansion adds an on-site corn-starch glucose section, removing the need to buy glucose.In 2023, Shandong Fuyang Bio-Tech CO. LTD increased its sodium gluconate production capacity to keep up with higher demand.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.