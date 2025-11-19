Energy Ingredients Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Energy Ingredients Market Worth?

In recent years, the energy ingredients market size has seen substantial growth. The market is projected to increase from $26.3 billion in 2024 to $28.22 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historic growth scale is attributable to factors such as apprehensions over reliance on fossil fuels, governmental initiatives and incentives, rising costs of traditional energy sources, the incorporation of renewable energy into power grids, and worldwide initiatives to lower carbon emissions.

The market for energy ingredients is forecasted to expand significantly in the upcoming years, reaching $39.24 billion in 2029 with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors including hydrogen's role as a clean energy carrier, the worldwide shift towards renewable energy, emphasis on energy efficiency, the application of circular economy principles in energy production, and rural electrification initiatives. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass natural and clean-label ingredients, plant-based energy ingredients, innovative developments in functional beverages, ethical and sustainable procurement, tailored and individualized nutrition, and clear energy substitutes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Energy Ingredients Market?

The surged interest from end-user sectors, such as the food and beverage sector, is believed to be instrumental in propelling the advancement of the energy ingredients market. The term ""food and beverage industry"" encompasses all enterprises connected with the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials. Energy ingredients are employed in a range of food items and beverages because they supply a variety of nutritious enhancements that are good for a person's health. For instance, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australian Government statistical body, in April 2024, sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages in Australia’s supermarkets, grocery shops, convenience, and speciality food outlets reached 15.1 million tonnes for the 2021-22 fiscal year, demonstrating an upward trend when compared to the 14.8 million tonnes traded in the previous 2020-21 fiscal year. Thus, the expanded demand from end-user industries, predominantly the food and beverage sector, is fuelling the expansion of the energy ingredients market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Energy Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Energy Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

• RFI Ingredients Inc.

• Korea Ginseng Corporation

• Orkla ASA

• ILHWA Enzyme Fermented Ginseng

• Applied Food Sciences Inc.

• Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.

• Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co. Ltd.

• Sinochem Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Energy Ingredients Sector?

The rise of product innovations has become a prominent trend in the energy ingredient market. Key players in this market are focusing on launching innovative products to solidify their market standing. For example, PepsiCo, a US-based food and beverage firm, introduced an innovative product, Rockstar Unplugged energy drink, in February 2022. The drink, which is enriched with hemp seed oil and B vitamins, offers a fruity energy boost aimed at promoting a relaxed, easygoing attitude suitable for any mood or situation. The beverage is formulated to provide a substantial amount of caffeine while being a novel sugar-free and calorie-free option for consumers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Energy Ingredients Market Share?

The energy ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Caffeine, Creatine, Taurine, Ginseng, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Supplements, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Caffeine: Anhydrous Caffeine, Caffeine Citrate, Natural Caffeine

2) By Creatine: Creatine Monohydrate, Creatine Ethyl Ester, Buffered Creatine

3) By Taurine: Taurine Powder, Taurine Tablets, Liquid Taurine

4) By Ginseng: American Ginseng, Asian Ginseng, Ginseng Extracts

5) By Other Products: Guarana, Green Tea Extract, L-Carnitine, B Vitamins

What Are The Regional Trends In The Energy Ingredients Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the energy ingredients market. It's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the fastest growth in the sector over the period forecast. The regions featured in the Energy Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

