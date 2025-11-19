Weight Loss Services Market to Reach $26.72 Billion by 2029 with 10.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Weight Loss Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Weight Loss Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the weight loss services market size has witnessed significant growth. The expansion is projected to be of $16.81 billion in 2024, rising to $18.11 billion in 2025. This points to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period. These include the changing societal views towards body image, the introduction of commercial weight loss initiatives, the rise of the fitness and wellness industry, and fluctuations in lifestyle and dietary habits.

The market for weight loss services is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, with an expected valuation of $26.72 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The progression during the projection period is believed to be driven by the proliferation of telehealth and remote support, advances in wearable healthcare technology, concentration on mental well-being and behavioural health, augmentation of wellness and prevention programmes, and a shift towards preventive healthcare measures. Notable trend shifts during this forecast period are anticipated to include growth of corporate wellness initiatives, focus on sustainable and enduring outcomes, implementation of behavioural change methods, and progress in nutrition and workout physiology science.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Weight Loss Services Market?

The expanding older demographic is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the weight loss services market. The term ""aging population"" denotes a surge in the percentage of senior citizens owing to shifts in population age structure. Weight loss services cater to aged individuals who, due to aging-induced shifts in body composition like a gradual increase in fat mass alongside a decrease in lean mass and bone density, are more prone to obesity and being overweight. As cited by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, or more specifically in October 2022, the Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, The World Health Organization, predicts that one in every six people worldwide will be at least 60 years old by 2030. In this timeframe, it is predicted that the demographics for individuals aged 60 and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. Further projections indicate that by 2050, the worldwide population of those aged 60 and over will double to 2.1 billion. Therefore, the growing aging population is accelerating the expansion of the weight loss services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Weight Loss Services Market?

Major players in the Weight Loss Services include:

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• NutriSystem Inc.

• Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

• Gold’s Gym International Inc.

• Jenny Craig Inc.

• WW International Inc.

• Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Noom Inc.

• MyFitnessPal

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Weight Loss Services Market In The Future?

The increasing importance of technological innovation is a significant trend being witnessed in the weight loss service market. The use of advanced technology is becoming a necessity for major players in the weight loss industry to maintain a dominant market presence. In September 2024, for example, NordicTrack and ProForm, both American fitness equipment companies, unveiled a suite of intelligent fitness devices equipped with an interactive AI coach and an upgraded operating system. The all-new launch from iFIT saw the introduction of a comprehensive selection of fitness gear, including treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, and a rower - the company's most extensive product release till date. The product range extends from the X24 Incline Treadmill priced at $3,999 to the ProForm Carbon Pro 2000 Treadmill priced at $1,499. All the new devices come with improved screen quality, swifter processors, and the novel iFIT software, complete with a renovated operating system and the debut of an AI Coach, currently at a beta stage. This AI Coach is engineered to provide a more tailored and engaging fitness experience, aiding users in establishing healthy habits and keeping up with their fitness commitments.

How Is The Weight Loss Services Market Segmented?

The weight loss servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Slimming Centers, Fitness centers, Consulting services, Weight loss programs

2) By Equipment: Fitness Equipment, Surgical equipment

3) By Diet: Meal, Beverages

4) By Medications: Drugs, Supplements

Subsegments:

1) By Slimming Centers: Weight Management Clinics, Medical Weight Loss Centers

2) By Fitness Centers: Gyms And Health Clubs, Personal Training Services, Group Fitness Classes

3) By Consulting Services: Nutrition Counseling, Lifestyle Coaching, Online Consultation Services

4) By Weight Loss Programs: Structured Meal Plans, Online Weight Loss Programs, Behavioral Therapy Programs

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Weight Loss Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the weight loss services market as the largest region. Its growth projection is also included in the report. The report comprehensively covers regional markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

