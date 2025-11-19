Demand for Weight Loss and Diet Management Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $42.12 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Be By 2025?

The weight loss and diet management market size has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which stood at $29.38 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $31.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The surge during the historical period is due to factors such as escalating health consciousness, increase in inactive lifestyles, the spread of lifestyle-related diseases, programs focused on nutritional education, public health initiatives by the government, and the ease of weight loss solutions.

The market for weight loss and diet management is projected to witness robust expansion in the ensuing years, escalating to $42.12 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.9%. Various factors contributing to this growth in the forecast timeframe include increased inclination towards plant-based diets, the rising implementation of telehealth, emphasis on sustainable and lasting solutions, innovative advances in meal substitute products, and genotype testing for customized nutrition and online health forums. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve the digital transformation of weight loss programs, bespoke nutrition and meal plans, the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diet management, remote coaching and telehealth, synchronization of health applications with wearable devices, and the impact of social media on dietary trends.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Landscape?

The weight loss and diet management market is predicted to expand due to the escalating number of bariatric surgeries. These surgeries involve various procedures that modify the digestive system to aid weight loss. The surgery assists in weight loss by adjusting how the stomach and small intestine process food. For example, as per the National Library of Medicine, a national library in the US run by the US federal government, there was a significant increase in the total number of MBS conducted. The numbers rose from roughly 262,893 in 2021 to 280,000 in 2022, indicating a 6.5% surge in 2022 MBS volume compared to 2021 and a remarkable 41% increase from 2020, reflecting recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the upsurge in the number of bariatric surgeries is fueling the growth of the weight loss and diet management market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market?

Major players in the Weight Loss and Diet Management include:

• Weight Watchers International Inc.

• Nutrisystem Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Herbalife Ltd.

• Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

• Medifast Inc.

• Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

• Health Total

• Fitelo

• Pulse Nutri Science Private Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market?

The increasing prominence of technological advancements is a notable trend in the weight loss and diet management market. Primary market players are leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain their market standing. As an example, in January 2024, GNC Holdings LLC, a multinational company recognized for its health and wellness products in the US, introduced the Total Lean GlucaTrim weight loss supplement. This novel, over-the-counter botanical-based supplement is formulated to promote weight loss, sustain lean muscle mass and keep blood sugar and insulin levels in check. Particularly intended for health-aware individuals, it mingles scientifically supported ingredients such as Slimvance, a blend of turmeric, moringa, and curry leaf extracts, to trigger metabolism. It incorporates Reducose, sourced from white mulberry leaf extract, aimed at controlling blood glucose and insulin reactions after eating. It also includes Chromax chromium picolinate and berberine, improving glucose and insulin support.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market

The weight loss and diet managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Diet: Better-For-You-Food And Beverages, Weight Loss Supplements, Meal Replacements, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Other Diets

2) By Equipment: Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment

3) By Service: Fitness Center And Health Clubs, Slimming Centers And Commercial Weight Loss Center, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs

4) By Application: Small Retail, Online Distribution, Multilevel Marketing, Large Retail, Health And Beauty Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Better-For-You Food And Beverages: Low-Fat Foods, Whole Grain Products, Fortified Foods

2) By Weight Loss Supplements: Herbal Supplements, Protein Supplements, Fat Burners

3) By Meal Replacements: Bars, Shakes, Ready-to-Eat Meals

4) By Low-Calorie Sweeteners: Natural Sweeteners, Artificial Sweeteners

5) By Other Diets: Ketogenic Diet, Paleo Diet, Intermittent Fasting, Plant-Based Diets

Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for weight loss and diet management with a forecast for continued growth. The regions included in this market report are the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

