Custom Blinds Announces Corner Star Partnership to Bring Premium Fly, Insect and Security Screens to South African Homes

Custom Blinds Screens

Garden Route’s leading blinds company offers Corner Star’s trusted fly, insect and security screens for coastal and family homes.

Our homes deserve fresh air, safety and comfort without bars or clutter. Corner Star screens fit the Garden Route lifestyle perfectly, and ten years later we’re still proud to stand behind them” — Duncan Kane

KNYSNA, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Custom Blinds Shutters & Awnings ™, the Garden Route’s trusted window and shade covering specialists, announced an official partnership with Corner Star to offer high-quality fly screens, insect screens and security screens across Knysna, George, Sedgefield, Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas.Corner Star is one of South Africa’s most respected screen manufacturers, known for durable, flexible mesh systems designed to withstand coastal climates, pets, children and everyday use. The partnership expands Custom Blinds’ growing product ecosystem, ensuring homeowners have access to premium screening solutions that complement blinds, shutters and outdoor living products.“Families along the Garden Route need airflow without mosquitoes, sandflies and summer heat. Corner Star’s screen systems solve this perfectly,” said Duncan Kane, Founder and Technical Director at Custom Blinds. “Their security screen options are also ideal for customers who want safety without burglar bars blocking their views.”With more homeowners seeking non-intrusive security + ventilation solutions, demand for professional-grade screens has risen sharply. Corner Star’s systems are built for South African conditions, offering rust-resistant frames, pet-proof mesh and smooth, easy operation.Jane Walls, Director of Strategy at Custom Blinds, adds:“Our focus has always been functional beauty. Screens should look good, feel solid, and genuinely make everyday living easier. Corner Star delivers on that standard, and we’re proud to bring a trusted national brand into our offering for Garden Route clients.”The new Corner Star range available through Custom Blinds includes:Fly & insect screens for windowsRetractable door screensPet-resistant mesh optionsAluminium security screensColour-matched frames for modern homesCustom-built sizes for every window and door typeAll screens are measured, supplied and fitted by the Custom Blinds team, ensuring perfect alignment with existing blinds, shutters and outdoor products.For national customers, the full screens category is also accessible though brand partners handymandirect.

