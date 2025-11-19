Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Ship Building And Repairing Market Worth?

The market size of ship building and repairs has experienced robust growth in the past few years. Projected to increase from $232.4 billion in 2024 to $245.34 billion in 2025, it corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth rate during the historical period is largely due to factors such as an increasing population, a rising demand for cruise ships, and economic development in emerging markets.

The market size for ship building and repair is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is predicted to reach a valuation of $313.15 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This projected growth is largely due to increasing e-commerce demands and technological advancements. Anticipated trends for the forecast period include investments in AI-based operation systems to enhance efficiency and minimize error and waste. This also includes investments in eco-friendly ship repair technologies, emphasis on green shipbuilding methods, and efforts to adhere to international emission standards. There is also a strong investment focus on robotics to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on human workers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Ship Building And Repairing Market?

The stable economic growth predicted in various developing and developed nations is set to bolster the shipbuilding and repair market. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there's an anticipated expansion of the global economy by 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022. The recovery of commodity prices following a substantial drop in the historical period is likely to further enhance the market expansion. During the forecast period, robust growth is anticipated in developed economies while emerging markets are poised to grow a tad quicker than developed markets. The stable economic growth is likely to spur investments in end-user markets, consequently propelling the market during the prediction period.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ship Building And Repairing Market?

Major players in the Ship Building And Repairing include:

• Hyundai Heavy Industries

• Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

• Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

• Fincantieri S.p.A.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

• China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

• CSCC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Ltd

• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ship Building And Repairing Industry?

Global shipbuilding firms are increasingly adopting eco-friendly shipbuilding technologies in order to meet environmental policies and regulations. These technologies incorporate ships without ballast systems that prevent organisms from entering the ship and removes the need for sterilization equipment. They also include Sulphur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, speed nozzles, exhaust gas recirculation systems, high-tech rudder and propeller systems, fuel and solar cell propulsion systems, and the utilisation of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines. Ships constructed with these technologies provide significant energy savings and minimal carbon emissions. For example, Peace Boat, a non-profit Japanese NGO, has commissioned the Finnish firm Arctech Helsinki Shipyard to build Ecoship, which is set to be the world's most eco-friendly cruise vessel. Moreover, The Dean Shipyards Group is managing a green LeanShips initiative aimed at fabricating less polluting ships.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Ship Building And Repairing Market Share?

The ship building and repairingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ship Building, Ship Repairing

2) By Type Of Vessel: Tankers, Bulkers, Containerships, Offshore, Refrigerated Vessels, Passenger, Other Type Of vehicles

3) By End-User: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Ship Building: New Vessel Construction, Specialized Shipbuilding

2) By Ship Repairing: Routine Maintenance And Inspections, Major Repairs And Refurbishments, Conversion Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Ship Building And Repairing Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the dominating position in the shipbuilding and repairing market, followed by Western Europe. The comprehensive report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

