Demand for Refrigerated Transport Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $174.18 billion by 2029

How Large Will The Refrigerated Transport Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the size of the refrigerated transport market. It is projected to increase from $121.46 billion in 2024 to $129.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to several factors, including the expansion of international trade, an increase in health-conscious consumers, strict food safety regulations, growth of the food and beverage industry, and worldwide population increase.

The market size for refrigerated transport is predicted to witness considerable expansion in the coming years, reaching a size of $174.18 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This predicted growth within the projected period could be due to several factors such as global escalation in food demand, advancement in healthcare logistics, sustainable transit initiatives, enhanced e-commerce and online grocery shopping, and increased pharmaceutical demand. Noteworthy trends within this period encompass remote surveillance solutions, cooperative alliances, the advent of blockchain technology, bespoke refrigerated solutions, and the transition towards renewable energy sources.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Refrigerated Transport Market Landscape?

The growth of the refrigerated transport market is significantly propelled by the increase in frozen food products. These include various procedures such as blanching, heat treatments, dipping treatments, and cryoprotection, all based on the specific items being frozen. The extensive consumption of frozen variants of a range of fresh produce is escalating as they promote vegetable intake since they are readily available and more affordable. For example, in Dec 2023, Frozen Food Europe, a UK-based magazine sharing information about the European frozen food industry, documented that the global frozen food market, previously valued at USD 392.4 billion in 2022, is predicted to reach USD 612.3 billion by 2032. Europe led the global frozen food market in 2022, holding approximately 37% of the total market share. Hence, the grown demand in frozen food products propels the expansion of the refrigerated transport market. This assertion is supported by WahUstad, an Indian fresh frozen food producer and provider.

Who Are The Top Players In The Refrigerated Transport Market?

Major players in the Refrigerated Transport include:

• Carrier Transicold

• Thermo King Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Trane Technologies plc

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• GAH Refrigeration Ltd.

• Great Dane LLC

• Wabash National Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

• Schmitz Cargobull AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Refrigerated Transport Market In The Globe?

The increasing prevalence of technological advancements is a significant trend gaining momentum in the refrigerated transportation industry. In order to maintain their market dominance, key players are concentrating their efforts on unveiling new technology. For example, in June 2024, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, a firm from Japan focused on manufacturing air-conditioning and refrigeration, released a new ""TEK Series"" of Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units for small to medium-sized trucks. The TEK series has been designed to cater to the escalating demand for constant-temperature transport amenities resulting from the surge in supermarket home deliveries and the criticality of safe pharmaceutical transportation.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Refrigerated Transport Market

The refrigerated transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Transport Type: Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV), Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport

2) By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature

3) By Application: Chilled Food, Frozen Food

Subsegments:

1) By Refrigerated Road Transport: Refrigerated Trucks, Refrigerated Vans

2) By Refrigerated Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV): Refrigerated Trailers, Refrigerated Containers

3) By Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV): Refrigerated Vans, Refrigerated Small Trucks

4) By Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV): Refrigerated Trucks, Refrigerated Trailers

5) By Refrigerated Sea Transport: Reefer Ships, Refrigerated Containers

6) By Refrigerated Rail Transport: Refrigerated Rail Cars, Reefer Containers

7) By Refrigerated Air Transport: Air Freight Services, Cargo Aircraft

Refrigerated Transport Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the pack as the largest player in the refrigerated transport market. It is anticipated that the highest rate of growth in this sector will be seen in Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from a diverse array of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

