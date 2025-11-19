Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Waste Recycling Services Market Size And Growth?

The sector for waste recycling services has seen robust growth in past years. The market, standing at $61.64 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $64.8 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the historic period, including heightened consciousness about ecological sustainability, strict rules concerning waste disposal, increase in the amount of waste produced, growing focus on conserving resources, and regulatory influences to curb the use of landfills.

In the upcoming years, the waste recycling services market size is projected to experience significant growth, escalating to $82.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. A number of factors are responsible for this increase during the forecast period including the adoption of circular economy strategies, governmental efforts towards waste minimization and recycling, an escalating requirement for recycled products, and the growing expansion of e-waste recycling services, alongside increasing urbanization. Emerging trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass advancements in recycling technologies, the incorporation of robotics and automation in recycling plants, innovations in the recycling process of construction and demolition waste and the application of advanced waste management systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Waste Recycling Services Market?

The escalating cognizance of plastic pollution is propelling the expansion of the waste recycling services market. The accumulation of artificial plastic materials in the environment to an extent where it starts to endanger animals and their habitats, along with human populations, is known as plastic pollution. This pollution leads to the planet's degradation, triggering issues like global warming and other climate alterations. Numerous nations' governments are initiating fresh schemes and policies aimed at diminishing plastic use and increasing public awareness about plastic pollution. For instance, in March 2022, India's Union environment ministry suggested prohibiting the manufacture, usage, sale, import, and handling of specific single-use plastic items nationwide from 2022. Such policies are amplifying consciousness about pollution, thereby escalating the market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Waste Recycling Services Market?

Major players in the Waste Recycling Services include:

• Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

• Casella Waste Systems Inc.

• China Recycling Development Co. Ltd.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Covanta Holding Corp.

• Eurokey Recycling Ltd.

• Interface Inc.

• Kayama Corp.

• Northstar Recycling Company

• Xerox Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Waste Recycling Services Industry?

Innovations in waste recycling technology are molding the framework of the waste recycling services industry. Recent advancements in technology have paved the way for the conversion of waste into power, enabling industries to convert their waste into functional energy through biogas. Through the use of a hyper-heated plasma torch, plasma arc recycling allows for the retrieval of a vast amount of metal from vehicles or other items. For example, in November 2022, the French civil engineering firm, Colas Group, unveiled a network for recycling construction waste with a primary goal of increasing the production of recycled resources. Colas Group has set up 160 facilities for recycling construction waste across France, featuring services like Valormat and Ecotri which underscore rigorous quality checks and traceability of the materials processed. These amenities make it possible for construction firms to secure either natural or recycled materials, inclusive of innovative options such as 'VALOR BLOC' - concrete blocks crafted from recycled concrete. Moreover, they offer a bilateral freight solution for the easy collection and disposal of recycled goods.

How Is The Waste Recycling Services Market Segmented?

The waste recycling servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Waste Type: Compost And Food Waste, Glass And Fiberglass, Metal Scraps, Waste Paper, Other Types

2) By Service: Collection Service, Disposable Service

3) By Application: Municipal, Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Compost And Food Waste: Organic Waste Composting, Anaerobic Digestion

2) By Glass And Fiberglass: Container Glass Recycling, Fiberglass Recycling

3) By Metal Scraps: Ferrous Metal Recycling, Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling

4) By Waste Paper: Cardboard Recycling, Mixed Paper Recycling

5) By Other Types: Electronic Waste, Plastics Recycling

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Waste Recycling Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the waste recycling services market. It is predicted that the fastest rate of growth in the future will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions examined in this market report, in addition to Asia-Pacific, include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

