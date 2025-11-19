Waste Management And Remediation Services Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Waste Management And Remediation Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of waste management and remediation services has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The industry, which is projected to surge from $766.47 billion in 2024 up to $819.26 billion in 2025, boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors like environmental regulations, waste production, urban development, industrial affairs, and public health worries have all contributed to the growth witnessed during the historical period.

In the coming years, the waste management and remediation services market is predicted to witness robust growth. The market value is projected to reach $1074.18 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth anticipated during this forecast period is driven by initiatives such as the circular economy, sustainable and green practices, technological progression, and e-waste management. The major trends expected during this period are the adoption of the circular economy, increased sustainability and environmental consciousness, the development of green infrastructure, and sustainable handling of construction and demolition waste.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Waste Management And Remediation Services Market?

The anticipated surge in global waste production is predicted to enhance the growth of the waste management and remediation services industry. Waste production includes anything that gets discarded, whether it ends up being recycled or dumped in a landfill. Waste management is essential in mitigating the adverse impacts of waste on human health, environmental quality, and aesthetics, leading to increased demand for waste management and remediation services. For example, The World Bank, a financial institution based in the US, estimated in 2022 that yearly waste production is expected to balloon to 3.88 billion tons in 2050, propelled by burgeoning population growth and urbanisation. Consequently, the ascendance in waste production is expected to steer the future growth of the waste management and remediation services industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Waste Management And Remediation Services Market?

Major players in the Waste Management And Remediation Services include:

• Waste Management Inc.

• Suez Environnement SA

• Republic Services Inc.

• Waste Connections Inc.

• Clean Harbors

• Stericycle Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

• Sacyr SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Waste Management And Remediation Services Industry?

Growingly, waste management and remediation services are employing sensor technology in managing gathered waste. In the context, a sensor refers to an instrument that senses and responds to a variety of stimuli from its surrounding environment – this could range from light or heat to motion, dampness, pressure, or any other natural occurrences. Such sensors are crucial in alerting waste management firms when bins are filled to capacity and require servicing. Additionally, these sensor gadgets are instrumental in organizing recyclables swifter and more effectively, minimizing manual labour and promoting increased rates of recycling. As a result, companies can maintain full surveillance over their containers, aiding in cost reduction. To illustrate, the OnePlus Metro, a product of OnePlus Systems, is an ultrasound-based refuse bin sensor that enables waste management firms to ascertain if their waste receptacles are filled.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Segments

The waste management and remediation servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Waste Collection, Waste Treatment And Disposal, Remediation Services, Other Waste Management Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Residential, Manufacturing, Retail Or Wholesale, Construction And Demolition

Subsegments:

1) By Waste Collection: Residential Waste Collection, Commercial Waste Collection, Industrial Waste Collection, Municipal Waste Collection

2) By Waste Treatment And Disposal: Landfill Services, Incineration Services, Recycling Services, Composting Services, Anaerobic Digestion Services

3) By Remediation Services: Soil Remediation, Groundwater Remediation, Oil Spill Remediation, Hazardous Waste Remediation, Environmental Cleanup Services

4) By Other Waste Management Services: Waste Consulting Services, Waste Monitoring Services, Waste Management Software Solutions, Waste Auditing Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, Western Europe dominated the waste management and remediation services market, with Asia-Pacific ranking second. The market report on waste management and remediation services explores several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

