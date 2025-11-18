Small Business Development conducts public consultation for Business Licensing Bill, 20 Nov

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) invites stakeholders to participate in the Consultation Workshop on the Business Licensing Bill.

The workshop aims to gather valuable input and insights from stakeholders on the Business Licensing Bill, ensuring that all perspectives are considered in the finalisation of the legislation.

Stakeholders are invited to participate and contribute to shaping an inclusive and enabling business environment for small enterprises in South Africa.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Time: 08:30 – 16:00

Venue: Thohoyandou Indoor Sports Centre (Small Hall)

Format: Hybrid workshop

Enquiries:

Siphe Macanda

Head of Communications

Mobile: 082 355 2399

E-mail: Media@dsbd.gov.za