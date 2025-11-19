Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Be By 2025?

The market size for waste management and recovery services has been consistently expanding over the recent years. It's projected to increase from $185.31 billion in 2024 to $193.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include regulatory initiatives, heightened environmental consciousness, transition to a circular economy, and concerns over resource scarcity.

The market for waste management and recovery services is predicted to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expected to rise to a valuation of $240.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to the advent of inventive business models, the shift towards more sustainable models, increased investment in infrastructure, and factors like urbanization and population growth, coupled with increasing environmental consciousness. Key market trends for the predicted period entail solutions for transforming waste to energy, and an emphasis on recycling technologies, the development of circular economy structures, intelligent waste management solutions and the rise of bio-based and biodegradable materials.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Landscape?

The surge in urbanization is predicted to fuel the expansion of the waste management and recovery services market in the future. Urbanization, defined as the massive migration of individuals from rural to urban habitats and the subsequent physical alterations to these urban environments, leads to waste production which in turn poses health risks and degrades the urban setting. The role of waste management is to minimize and eliminate waste caused by urbanization, thereby promoting a healthier, cleaner environment. For instance, The World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, estimated in October 2022 that the global urban populace would rise from 4.4 billion in 2022 to 6 billion by 2045, representing about a 1.6 times increase from the existing urban population. Consequently, the waste management and recovery services market is stimulated by growing urbanization.

Who Are The Top Players In The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market?

Major players in the Waste Management And Recovery Services include:

• Suez Environment SA

• Veolia Environment SA

• Republic Services Inc.

• Biffa plc

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Daiseki Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Remondis Se & Co. KG

• Waste Management Inc.

• Casella Waste Systems Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market In The Future?

The emergence of groundbreaking advancements in the field of waste management is a salient trend gathering momentum in the waste management and recovery services sector. Numerous prominent businesses within this market are prioritizing the design of novel products to consolidate their standing. To illustrate, Casella Waste Systems, Inc., a waste management organization originating from the United States, cooperated with TerraCycle, another US-based waste management firm, to introduce an ingenious domestic recycling pilot program named TerraCycle Pouch in October 2022. This program is geared towards hard-to-recycle materials and inspires consumers to minimize landfill waste, stimulate engagement within their communities, and also receive rewards for their efforts. The ultimate objective is not only the recycling of more than 20 materials that are difficult to recycle but also the provision of ancillary services.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Waste Management And Recovery Services Market

The waste management and recovery servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Collection, Open Dumping, Incineration Or Combustion, Landfill, Recycling

2) By Waste Type: Hazardous Waste, E-Waste, Municipal Waste, Plastic Waste, Industrial Waste, Other Waste

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Collection: Residential Collection, Commercial Collection, Industrial Collection, Hazardous Waste Collection

2) By Open Dumping: Unregulated Dump Sites, Regulated Dump Sites

3) By Incineration Or Combustion: Waste-To-Energy Incineration, Hazardous Waste Incineration

4) By Landfill: Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, Hazardous Waste Landfill, Sanitary Landfill

5) By Recycling: Curbside Recycling, Drop-Off Recycling, Industrial Recycling, E-Waste Recycling

Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the waste management and recovery services market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America itself.

