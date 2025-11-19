Solid Waste Management Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Solid Waste Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Solid Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Solid Waste Management Market?

The steady expansion of the solid waste management market size has been notable in past years. The market, which is expected to escalate from a value of $314.69 billion in 2024 to $328.91 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as the implementation of environment-friendly waste management strategies, harnessing waste to generate renewable energy, increasing public health concerns, and booming economic growth and urbanization have all contributed to the impressive growth in the historic period.

The market for solid waste management is forecasted to show steady expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $390.76 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can be linked to factors like climate change mitigation, adherence to regulatory requirements, the rise in industrialization, the surge in building smart cities, and tackling climate change. Key trends in the prediction period encompass the emergence of bio-based substitutes, technological progression, waste-to-energy methodologies, collaborations between the public and private sectors, and intelligent waste control systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Solid Waste Management Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in environmental issues is predicted to fuel the expansion of the solid waste management market in the future. This issue focuses on the consciousness and consideration for the health of our natural environment and its encompassing ecosystems. The escalation in environmental apprehensiveness is due to severe climatic occurrences, the continued enlightenment about climate change, and the effects of human action on our surroundings. Solid waste management is critical in alleviating environmental contamination, conserving resources, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, securing ecosystems, advancing the principles of a circular economy, and enhancing public health. For example, reports from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in May 2024 revealed an increase in Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions from 2021's 698 megatons (Mt CO2 eq) to 708 megatons (Mt CO2 eq) in 2022, marking a 1.3% increase. Moreover, according to statistics released in June 2024 by the US Energy Information Administration, CO2 emissions rose from 35.72 billion metric tons in 2021 to 38.50 billion metric tons in 2022. Consequently, the solid waste management market is experiencing substantial growth due to prevailing environmental concerns.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Solid Waste Management Market?

• Veolia Environment S.A.

• Waste Management Inc.

• Republic Services Inc.

• Remondis AG & Co. Kg

• Rethmann AG & Co KG

• SUEZ Group

• Waste Connections Inc.

• GFL Environmental Inc.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Solid Waste Management Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the solid waste management market are formulating technologically progressive solutions like waste sorting robots. These revolutionary ideas work towards escalating the accuracy of waste sorting methods, bolstering recycling percentages, and fostering ecological waste management practices. Waste sorting robots are robotic systems conceived to automate the classification and separation of varied waste materials. For example, ZenRobotics, an intelligent sorting robotic supplier for the waste industry hailing from Finland, in February 2024, introduced ZenRobotics 4.0. This fourth iteration is synonymous with the fourth generation of waste sorting robots, flaunting new features and superior AI sophistication to maximize and enhance the efficiency of waste sorting operations. This robot is lauded as an innovative leap in waste sorting technology, bringing more than just a basic upgrade for waste management processes.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Solid Waste Management Market Report?

The solid waste managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Waste: Municipal, Industrial

2) By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Plastic, Metals, Food, Textiles, Other Materials

3) By Service: Open dumping, Incineration Or Combustion, Landfill, Recycling, Composting And Anaerobic Digestion

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Municipal Waste: Residential Waste, Commercial Waste, Institutional Waste

2) By Industrial Waste: Manufacturing Waste, Construction And Demolition Waste, Agricultural Waste

View the full solid waste management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solid-waste-management-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Solid Waste Management Industry?

In 2024, North America led the solid waste management market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to showcase the quickest growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

