Soft Skills Management Market Size Worth $65.95 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Soft Skills Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Soft Skills Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Soft Skills Management Market Worth?

The market size for soft skills management has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The projections for growth indicate a rise from $31.14 billion in 2024 to $36.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. This growth during the historic period is due to an increase in demand for skilled workforce, growth in educational institutions, the emphasis on managing remote workforce, enhanced consciousness about employee wellness and mental health, as well as increased inter-company collaboration.

The market size for soft skills management is predicted to experience a significant rise in the upcoming years, escalating to a beneficial valuation of $65.95 billion by 2029, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The forecast period will see growth influenced by the burgeoning focus on nurturing a competent workforce, escalating globalisation, a growing youth demographic, and increased investments from government entities, as well as the rising popularity of e-learning platforms. The period is also expected to see emerging trends such as advancements in technology, assimilation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, utilisation of virtual and augmented reality for simulations, inventive skill assessment tools, and innovative product offerings.

What Are The Factors Driving The Soft Skills Management Market?

The growth of the soft skills management market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating focus on managing workforces remotely. This refers to the techniques, processes, and resources necessary to manage and coordinate employees working from varied locations, such as home, shared workspaces, or any other remote environments, rather than from a central office. This inclination towards flexible work schedules and the potential for cost reductions fuel the surge in remote workforce management. Soft skills management supports remote teams in effectively communicating, collaborating, and adjusting to shifts, enriching overall efficiency and team cohesion. For example, in January 2024, the World Economic Forum, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, predicted that there will be an approximately 25% increase in the number of global digital jobs that can be carried out remotely, reaching nearly 92 million by 2030. Hence, the heightened focus on remote workforce management is fueling the soft skills management market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Soft Skills Management Market?

• Dale Carnegie & Associates Inc.

• Skillsoft Corporation

• HubSpot Inc.

• Udemy Inc.

• Coursera Inc.

• MPS Interactive Systems Limited

• Franklin Covey Co.

• Pluralsight LLC

• Articulate Global LLC

• The Ken Blanchard Companies

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Soft Skills Management Market?

Leading enterprises active in the soft skills management market are aiming to introduce innovative measures to boost employee involvement, hasten the process of acquiring skills, and achieve significant enhancements in job performance. Innovative initiatives like Elevate Edge provide a digital avenue that affords flexible learning journeys, with a blend of online modules, face-to-face workshops, and integrated learning methods, thereby making it accessible to a broad spectrum of professionals. For instance, in August 2023, edForce, a firm centered on workforce acceleration in India, introduced a trailblazing initiative named ElevateEdge. This initiative aims to bridge the substantial gap between the need and supply of soft skills within the Indian IT sector. It advocates a comprehensive method for developing soft skills, enabling individuals and companies to proficiently traverse the ever-changing corporate terrain. The program accommodates a wide array of upskilling needs spanning numerous sectors, with a concentrate on areas.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Soft Skills Management Market Share?

The soft skills managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Soft Skill Type: Management And Leadership, Administration And Secretarial, Communication And Productivity, Personal Development, Other Soft Skills Types

2) By Sourcing: In-House, Outsourced

3) By Delivery Mode: Regular And Offline, Online

4) By Provider: Corporate And Enterprise, Academic And Education

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Hospitality, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Education, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

1) By Management And Leadership: Team Management, Strategic Planning, Conflict Resolution

2) By Administration And Secretarial: Organizational Skills, Time Management, Office Management

3) By Communication And Productivity: Effective Communication, Presentation Skills, Negotiation Skills

4) By Personal Development: Emotional Intelligence, Critical Thinking, Adaptability And Resilience

5) By Other Soft Skills Types: Customer Service Skills, Cultural Competence, Networking And Relationship Building

What Are The Regional Trends In The Soft Skills Management Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the soft skills management market. The report on this market incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

