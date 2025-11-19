Comprehensive Report on the Fresh Compressed Yeast Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market Through 2025?

The size of the fresh compressed yeast market has seen significant growth in recent years. Predicted to rise from $5.05 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025, the market boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This upward trajectory during the historic period is largely due to the growth of the bakery industry, its core role in conventional baking methods, the expansion of the food processing sector, an increasing population and urbanization, health awareness, and the demand for natural components.

The market for fresh compressed yeast is anticipated to experience robust growth over the next several years, reaching ""$7.29 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The factors contributing to this estimated growth during the forecasted period include the demand for specialty and artisanal baked goods, proliferation of quick-service restaurants, production of gluten-free and allergen-free goods, globalization of bakery product consumption, and the rise of e-commerce in food ingredient sales. The forecast period will also witness trends such as research in yeast strain development, adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly methods, advancement in microbial fermentation technologies, technological improvements in packaging, and the production of clean-label and non-GMO products.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market?

The rising consumer preference for bakery items is anticipated to drive the expansion of the fresh compressed yeast market. Bakery goods, typically made in a bakery, encompass an array of flour-based treats like cookies, cakes, pastries, bread, and pies. Fresh or compressed yeast, frequently utilized in bread, rolls, and other yeast-raised baked delicacies, possesses a short lifespan and requires usage within a couple of days. Fresh compressed yeast features prominently among the major ingredients in the baking process. For instance, Euromonitor International data published by Government of Canada in October 2022, showed that retail sales of baked goods in the US hit $67.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach up to $75.8 billion by 2026. Thus, this surging demand for bakery items fuels the progression of the fresh compressed yeast market.

Which Players Dominate The Fresh Compressed Yeast Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Fresh Compressed Yeast Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lesaffre

• AB Mauri

• Lallemand Inc.

• Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

• Pakmaya

• Biorigin

• DSM Food Specialties

• Kerry Group

• Alltech

• Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market?

In the fresh compressed yeast market, one key trend gaining ground is technological innovation. In order to maintain their market standing, major corporations in this field are adopting state-of-the-art technologies. For instance, in December 2022, EvodiaBio, a natural aroma producer based in Denmark, unveiled an innovative yeast technology solution, ‘elegant’, tailored specifically for the beverage industry. This newly invented method facilitates the economical and long-lasting biotechnological manufacturing of volatile scent molecules from beans, something never done before. By using this approach, brewers can minimize depletion of scarce plant resources while simultaneously reducing water and CO2 emissions by over 90%. This refined yeast has the capability to enhance the taste of non-alcoholic beer, while providing a more eco-friendly solution compared to traditional hop harvesting, shipping, and processing methods.

Global Fresh Compressed Yeast Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The fresh compressed yeastmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Baker’s Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Bio-ethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast

2) By Form: Fresh Yeast, Active Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Other Forms

3) By Application: Functional Food, Beverage Segment, Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Baker’s Yeast: Active Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Fresh Yeast

2) By Brewer’s Yeast: Ale Yeast, Lager Yeast, Wild Yeast

3) By Bio-ethanol Yeast: Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Other Yeast Strains

4) By Feed Yeast: Dry Yeast, Live Yeast, Yeast Extracts

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for fresh compressed yeast. The 2025 report projects continued growth in this sector. The report provides comprehensive coverage of all key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

