Voluntary Carbon Credit Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Through 2025?

The size of the voluntary carbon credit market has seen substantial escalation in the past few years. Its expansion is projected to continue from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.88 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in historic periods are corporate social responsibility efforts, preliminary regulatory frameworks, global climate protocols, investor demand for sustainability, and carbon cost mechanisms.

The anticipated growth of the voluntary carbon credit market over the coming years is predicted to be significant, with predictions suggesting it will expand to $4.08 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. Factors contributing to this imminent growth in the forecast period include strict carbon neutrality goals, the requirement of climate disclosure regulations, a surge in consumer demand for eco-friendly products, an increase in corporate commitments towards a net-zero carbon footprint, and the incorporation of carbon credits into investment portfolios. Among the major upcoming trends predicted for this forecast period are incorporating carbon credits into supply chains, increased involvement of developing economies, premium pricing for superior quality carbon credits, collaboration with native communities, and the utilization of automated tools for validating carbon offsets.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Voluntary Carbon Credit Market?

The increasing need for eco-friendly energy is projected to boost the expansion of the voluntary carbon credit market. Eco-friendly energy pertains to energy derived from sources that create the least environmental impact and produce minimal or no greenhouse gases. The attraction towards eco-friendly energy can be attributed to environmental conservation, public health benefits, energy safeguarding and self-sufficiency, and regulatory and policy incentives. This escalating demand for clean energy enhances investment in renewable sources, which in turn generates carbon credits by reducing emissions. These credits allow businesses to balance their environmental impact, fortify the carbon market, and foster the growth of green energy. For example, the Clean Power Annual Market Report launched by the American Clean Power Association, a U.S.-based entity, confirmed in March 2024 that the clean energy sector installed 33.8 gigawatts (GW) of fresh utility-scale clean energy projects in 2022, reflecting a 12.5% increment compared to the previous record witnessed in 2021. Consequently, the increasing demand for clean energy is fuelling the expansion of the voluntary carbon credit market.

Which Players Dominate The Voluntary Carbon Credit Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Voluntary Carbon Credit include:

• Ambipar Group

• Rubicon Carbon

• South Pole

• EKI Energy Services Ltd.

• The Carbon Trust

• 3Degrees

• Climate Impact Partners

• Allcot Group

• Green Mountain Energy

• First Climate

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Voluntary Carbon Credit Industry?

Key players in the voluntary carbon credit market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as digital carbon credit sourcing to enhance carbon credit reach, while simultaneously helping companies with their sustainability and emission reduction goals. The concept of digital carbon credit sourcing involves the use of internet platforms and tech tools to locate, buy, and exchange carbon credits, thereby making access to certified carbon offset initiatives more efficient. For example, in September 2024, ERM International Group Limited, a sustainability consultancy based in the UK, introduced the ERM Carbon Credit Portal to ease client accessibility to the voluntary carbon market. The goal of this endeavour is to simplify the selection and buying procedures for carbon credits, in turn, assisting enterprises in effectively augmenting their strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The portal includes thoroughly examined projects, which enable users to appraise the benefits to the climate and associated risks, thus boosting transparency and confidence in the process of procuring carbon credits. This introduction is a part of ERM's wider approach to aid corporate efforts to decarbonize.

Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The voluntary carbon creditmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Forestry, Renewable Energy, Waste Disposal, Other Types

2) By Project Type: Removal Or Sequestration Projects, Avoidance Or Reduction Projects

3) By Application: Industrial, Household Devices, Energy, Agriculture, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Government Agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Private Companies, Individuals

Subsegments:

1) By Forestry: Afforestation, Reforestation, Avoided Deforestation, Forest Management

2) By Renewable Energy: Wind Energy Projects, Solar Energy Projects, Hydropower Projects, Biomass Energy Projects, Geothermal Energy Projects

3) By Waste Disposal: Methane Capture From Landfills, Waste-To-Energy Projects, Composting Projects, Recycling And Circular Economy Initiatives

4) By Other Types: Blue Coastal and Marine Ecosystem Restoration (Carbon), Soil Carbon Sequestration, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Biochar Projects

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Voluntary Carbon Credit Market?

In 2024, North America led the voluntary carbon credit market, with Asia-Pacific projected for the most rapid growth in the future. The regional breakdown in the market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

