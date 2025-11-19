Virtual Clinical Trials Market CAGR to be at 10.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $19.51 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

The market size for virtual clinical trials has experienced significant growth in the past years. It is projected to rise from $11.91 billion in 2024 to $12.95 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this increase during the historical period include the rising cost of clinical trials, the necessity for trials focused on patients, the growing demand for remote monitoring, the escalating application of digital technologies in clinical trials and the intensified requirement for efficient and cost-effective clinical trial processes.

The size of the virtual clinical trials market is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching an estimated value of $19.51 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to this surge in the prediction period include increased utilization of decentralized clinical trials, wider use of wearables and remote monitoring tools, expanded telehealth services, regulatory endorsement for virtual trial techniques, and cost and time efficiency in conducting trials. Leading trends for the forecast period encompass the escalating use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in clinical trials, a surge in the usage of electronic informed consent (econsent), the proliferation of virtual trial platforms and technologies, the synergy between pharmaceutical corporations and technology vendors, and the emphasis on real-world evidence and decentralized data aggregation.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

The escalation in funding from government bodies and pharmaceutical entities towards the research and development of novel vaccines and medications is propelling the expansion of the virtual clinical trials sector. The employment of virtual clinical trial services and solutions in the R&D departments of the healthcare sector is on the rise, aimed at augmenting the quality assurance and clinical data management of medicinal products. As was highlighted in an article by McKinsey, the COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the uptake of decentralized clinical trials among pharmaceutical corporations, simultaneously shedding light on the significant benefits and enhancing the experience of both patients and physicians participating in virtual trials. Consequently, the surge in funding for the creation of new vaccines and medications by the government and pharmaceutical firms is fueling the growth of the virtual clinical trials market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the Virtual Clinical Trials include:

• ICON plc

• Parexel International Pvt. Ltd.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Covance Research Products Inc.

• Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc.

• Medidata Solution Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Clario Tech Ltd.

• Medable Inc.

• Science 37 Holdings Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

Advancements in technology are a significant emerging trend in the virtual clinical trials market. Leading companies in this market are actively developing and offering technologically innovative solutions to cater to burgeoning industry needs and consolidate their market standing. These companies are incorporating cutting-edge virtual clinical technologies into their services, including wearable technologies, mHealth, blockchain, cloud computing, EMR integration, actionable data, threshold monitoring, AI, SFTP, ETL services, among others. For example, in April 2022, Unlearn.AI, an American startup, is set to introduce a novel digital twin RCTs technology for clinical trials. This technology facilitates smaller control groups while retaining efficacy and producing evidence apt for backing regulatory decisions, utilizing AI and historical data.

What Segments Are Covered In The Virtual Clinical Trials Market Report?

The virtual clinical trialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Design: Observational Trials, Interventional Trials, Expanded Access Trials

2) By Phases: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

3) By Indication: CNS, Autoimmune Or Inflammation, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Or Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Genitourinary, Ophthalmology, Other Indications

Subsegments:

1) By Observational Trials: Prospective Cohort Studies, Retrospective Studies, Case-Control Studies

2) By Interventional Trials: Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs), Non-Randomized Trials, Adaptive Trials

3) By Expanded Access Trials: Single-Patient Expanded Access, Multi-Patient Expanded Access, Compassionate Use Programs

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?

In 2024, North America led as the largest region for virtual clinical trials. The most significant growth is anticipated to come from Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The regions included in the report of the virtual clinical trials market consist of North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

