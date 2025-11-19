Video Management System Market to Reach USD $33.99 Billion by 2029 at 22.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Video Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Video Management System Market In 2025?

The market size for video management systems has seen vast development in the past few years. The growth is projected to increase from a significant $12.7 billion in 2024 to an even more remarkable $15.14 billion in a year, in 2025; reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This expansion during the historical period is credited to several factors such as increasing surveillance and security requirements, business intelligence in retail, governmental and public safety measures, transportation and essential infrastructure needs, along with corporate and industrial applications.

The market size of the video management system is anticipated to experience a substantial surge in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it's expected to escalate to $33.99 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include initiatives related to smart cities, the scalability and modularity of system architecture, and concerns related to privacy compliance. The major trends projected for this period involve adherence to privacy regulations, the adoption of a user-friendly interface and intuitive design, system integration with access controls, and the use of high-resolution and 4K cameras.

Download a free sample of the video management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7716&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Video Management System Market?

The expansion of the video management system market is predicted to be propelled by a surge in security surveillance. Security surveillance involves observing behavior and activities for the purpose of gathering information, influencing, and managing. A video management system is utilized for controlling data streamed from several surveillance equipment, including security cameras. It assists users in viewing live videos, recording, storing, and playing back captured videos, as well as extracting meaningful findings from the monitored location. For example, according to an August 2022 article by EarthWeb, a company in the US that offers internet-based services, there are 15.28 cameras for every 100 people in the United States and 14.36 cameras per hundred in China. Consequently, the escalating demand for security surveillance is propelling the growth of the video management system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Video Management System Industry?

Major players in the Video Management System include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• VST Inc.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd.

• NetApp Inc.

• Dahua Technology USA Inc.

• Milestone Systems Pvt Ltd.

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Video Management System Sector?

One significant trend in the video management system market is the progression of technology. Leading businesses in the market are unveiling innovative technologies in order to maintain their market share. For instance, Qognify, a software company based in the US, launched the Qognify VMS, a new video management software, in April 2022. This software stores video data in the cloud, meeting the unique physical security requirements of organizations. This allows customers to expand storage space rapidly, minimize the hardware size, and take advantage of cloud technology's resilience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Video Management System Market Report?

The video management systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Analog-Based VMS, IP-Based VMS

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Deployment Type: On- Premises, Cloud

5) By Application: Mobile Application, Intelligent Streaming, Security And Surveillance, Storage Management, Data Integration, Case Management, Navigation Management, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Video Surveillance Software, Video Analytics Software, Video Encoding And Decoding Solutions, Video Storage Solutions

2) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services

View the full video management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-management-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Video Management System Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for video management systems and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The industry report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Video Management System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-game-software-global-market-report

Video Conferencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-conferencing-global-market-report

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.