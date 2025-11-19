Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Vegan Cosmetics Market Worth?

There has been a significant expansion of the vegan cosmetics market in the past few years. The market's size is set to rise from $18.25 billion in 2024 to $19.5 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include heightened public awareness of animal cruelty in cosmetics, a surge in demand for organic and natural beauty products, escalating health and environmental concerns, influence and endorsements from celebrities, and the increasing acceptance of veganism as a preferred lifestyle.

Anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, the vegan cosmetics market's size is projected to reach $27.54 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This surge in the projection period can be tied to the escalatingconsumer inclination towards sustainable and ethical goods, enhanced legislative backing for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, increasing emphasis on clarity in product labeling, widening of the vegan consumer base, and a rise in the demand for plant-based ingredients. Notable trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass development in vegan cosmetic formulas and technology, the emergence of vegan, cruelty-free certifications, advancements in packaging prioritizing eco-friendly materials, the incorporation of technology for bespoke vegan beauty solutions, and strategic partnerships between beauty brands and influencers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Vegan Cosmetics Market?

The growing trend of veganism is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the vegan cosmetics market. Veganism is the practice of refraining from the usage of products derived from animals. The process of making cosmetics often involves substantial amounts of animal cruelty and abuse. As a result, people are choosing to become vegan and are opting for plant-based items to steer clear of contributing to this exploitation. For example, as per the data revealed by Veganuary, a non-profit organization based in the UK in April 2023, the number of individuals who committed to Veganuary worldwide rose to 706,965 in 2023 from 629,000 in 2022. Consequently, the rising trend of veganism is propelling the vegan cosmetics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Vegan Cosmetics Market?

Major players in the Vegan Cosmetics include:

• MuLondon Organic Skincare

• Loreal SA

• Beauty Without Cruelty

• Nature's Gate

• MO MI BEAUTY

• e. l. f. Cosmetics Inc.

• COTY Company

• Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.

• Groupe Rocher

• Pacific Beauty

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Vegan Cosmetics Market?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction within the vegan cosmetics industry. Industry powerhouses are engaged in the creation of pioneering vegan items to bolster their market standing. For instance, in June 2022, LG Household & Health Care, a consumer goods organization based in South Korea, debuted Freshian, a vegan-accredited color cosmetic brand. This initiative aims to lure in millennial and Generation Z beauty buyers. The brand features two distinct types of cushion compacts, various lip balms, and a sunscreen. Five different forms of hyaluronic acid and madecassoside were incorporated into the beauty products to provide soothing effects on the skin. Cushion puffs utilized corn starch and the packaging was manufactured using raw materials from sugarcane to mitigate the brand's environmental impact.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Vegan Cosmetics Market Share?

The vegan cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Other Products

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Customer Orientation: Women, Men, Unisex, Kids

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Skin Care: Moisturizers, Cleansers, Serums, Sunscreens, Face Masks

2) By Hair Care: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Treatments, Styling Products

3) By Color Cosmetics: Foundations, Lipsticks And Lip Care, Eye Makeup, Blush And Bronzer

4) By Other Products: Body Care Products, Nail Care Products, Fragrances

What Are The Regional Trends In The Vegan Cosmetics Market?

In 2024, Europe led the vegan cosmetics market with projected growth. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

