OTR Tires Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's OTR Tires Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of OTR Tires Market?

In the past few years, the otr tires market has experienced consistent expansion. It is projected to increase from $9.66 billion in 2024 to $10.06 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The surge from the past years can be tied to quick economic advancement, augmented construction ventures, an escalation in mining operations, and governmental financial support.

Expectations are high for the otr tires market to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $12.52 billion by 2029, illustrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth within the forecast period is credited to the flourishing agricultural industry, increasing levels of urbanization, and growing investments in infrastructure. Future trends predict that there will be an emphasis on utilizing tire sensors and artificial intelligence for monitoring tire efficiency, introducing and enhancing tires made from eco-friendly, sustainable materials, developing innovative tire designs, and manufacturing airless tires that don't demand air pressure. Other focus areas include the launch of new products and building strategic alliances and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the otr tires market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6115&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The OTR Tires Global Market Growth?

The burgeoning adoption of mechanical devices in routine agricultural practices is anticipated to bolster the evolution of the OTR tire market. Agricultural devices, specifically deployed for farming, have become more prevalent due to the rise in labor charges, prompting a shift to automated systems. This trend has swelled the number of machine hours deployed in the agricultural sector, leading to the escalated use of agricultural tractors and similar machinery. The burgeoning use of OTR tire-inclusive tractors and loaders in farming activities has a positive effect on the OTR tire market. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture projects that by 2031, the global trade in soybeans will soar by 22.5% (equivalent to 36.2 million tons) and maize by 26.7% (41.8 million tons). Moreover, as per the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), an organization based out of India, around 355 million tons of foodgrains will be needed by 2030, necessitating an added production of 5 million tons of foodgrains annually. Thus, the increasing reliance on agricultural machinery for everyday farming activities drives the growth of the OTR tire market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The OTR Tires Market?

Major players in the OTR Tires include:

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd

• Michelin

• Continental AG

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Triangle Tyre Co., Ltd

• Apollo Tyres Ltd

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

• Balkrishna Industries Limited

• Aeolus Tyre Co., Ltd

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The OTR Tires Industry?

The emergence of fresh product innovations is a notable trend that's taking off in the OTR tires market. These include tires featuring enhanced tread wear, providing increased comfort to drivers, which are quickly finding favor in the market. An example would be the RL-5K OTR tire introduced by U.S. tire manufacturer Goodyear in March 2024. It possesses a three-star load capacity rating suitable for heavy-duty loaders and wheel dozers, bolstering both its durability and performance for strenuous operations. These innovative developments underscore major leaps in OTR tire technology, with an emphasis on operational performance, durability, and efficiency. Furthermore, in December 2023, JK Tyre, a tire manufacturer from India, unveiled 11 novel Off-the-Road (OTR) tires at the CII EXCON event in Bengaluru, with the JK Tyre 18.00-25 40PR Port Champion Plus being particularly notable. It is purpose-built for reach stackers and comes with deep treads, an accurate pattern, and an ample amount of rubber at its core to guarantee excellent steering performance, durability, and mileage.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global OTR Tires Market Report?

The otr tiresmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Radial Tires, Bias Tires, Solid Tires

2) By Process: Pre-Cure, Mold Cure

3) By Vehicle Type: Loaders, Dumpers, Graders, Cranes, Tractors, Forklifts, Other Vehicle Types

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

5) By Rim Size: Upto 30 Inches, 30-50 Inches, Above 50 Inches

6) By End-User: Mining, Construction And Industrial Equipment, Agriculture, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Radial Tires: High-Performance Radial Tires, Standard Radial Tires, Specialty Radial Tires

2) By Bias Tires: Cross-Ply Bias Tires, Diagonal Bias Tires, Heavy-Duty Bias Tires

3) By Solid Tires: Solid Rubber Tires, Press-On Solid Tires, Resilient Solid Tires

View the full otr tires market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/otr-tyre-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The OTR Tires Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for OTR tires. North America's market, however, is anticipated to witness the quickest growth in the future. The report on the OTR tires market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global OTR Tires Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ethylene Propylene Epdm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

Green Tires Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-tires-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.