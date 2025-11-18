DFSA Licence Paves Way for Capital International’s Expansion into the Middle East

David Noon - Commercial Director - Capital International

Capital International Limited has recently received approval from the DFSA to operate a Representative Office from within the DIFC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital International Limited (“Capital International”) has recently received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) to operate a Representative Office from within the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”).

Capital International Group is a leading multi-faceted financial services group headquartered in the Isle of Man, and this milestone underscores the Group’s commitment to expanding its presence into the Middle East.

Commenting on the approval, David Noon, Commercial Director at Capital International, said: “We’ve already built strong relationships with financial service providers in the Middle East, but I’m a strong believer that to achieve real growth in any business, you must be there on the ground. By joining the DIFC community, we can deepen our ties with the region and support our business partners more effectively.”

The DFSA licence enables Capital International to deliver its multi-currency investment platform to wealth managers, international advisory companies, asset managers and family offices in the UAE. The platform provides access to multiple asset classes and a level of flexibility not always available in restricted platforms.

“Not all investment platforms are the same. Ours is designed to give clients true choice and access, from global equities and ETFs to bonds and funds, rather than limiting them to a provider’s own products,” added Noon.

The move into Dubai mirrors the Group’s expansion in other international markets. “We’ve done this before in South Africa, where being on the ground made all the difference. Our aim in the Middle East is the same, to become part of the community, part of the DIFC, and to grow alongside our business partners,” Noon continued.

About Capital International Group

Capital International Group is an independent, family-owned financial services business established in 1996. Through its licensed and regulated subsidiary companies, the Group provides a wide range of services, including an investment platform, discretionary asset management, custody, and digital corporate banking. With more than US$5 billion in assets under administration and offices in the Isle of Man, Jersey, and South Africa, the Group serves private clients, financial intermediaries, corporates, and institutions globally.



Media contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.