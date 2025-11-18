Bridging the Gaps Receives 2025 Excellence in Treatment Award from Conquer Addiction

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging the Gaps , a longstanding residential and outpatient addiction treatment center in Winchester, Virginia, has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Treatment Award by Conquer Addiction, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving addiction recovery outcomes nationwide.This prestigious recognition places Bridging the Gaps among a select group of treatment centers proven to deliver superior long-term recovery results. Each year since 2020, Conquer Addiction has honored rehabs that can scientifically demonstrate that a high percentage of their patients remain abstinent from alcohol and illicit drugs for at least the final 30 days of the first year after treatment.An independent panel of judges reviews every application, verifying that research is conducted in accordance with rigorous Excellence in Treatment standards. Only programs that fall within the top one-third of applicant outcomes receive the award.A Holistic, Research-Driven Approach to RecoveryBridging the Gaps earned its 2025 Excellence in Treatment Award based on its ability to demonstrate strong, verifiable patient outcomes after treatment. The center’s most recent results show that after an average of 228 days in treatment, 50% of reachable Bridging the Gaps clients reported being abstinent for at least the last 30 days at one year post-treatment.“Meaningful outcomes are one of the strongest indicators that a program is truly helping people rebuild their lives,” said Pam Reiman, JD, LCSW, CAADC, CSAC, Executive Director, Bridging the Gaps. “This award affirms our commitment to high-quality care, transparency, and long-term recovery for every person who enters our community.”Bridging the Gaps takes a holistic, trauma-informed, and relationship-focused approach to treatment. With just 24 beds, the center provides an intimate, highly personalized environment where clients receive close attention, structured guidance, and a sense of community that supports healing.About Conquer AddictionFounded in 2020, Conquer Addiction is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families find rehabs that prioritize true, measurable treatment success. By recognizing programs that conduct scientifically designed outcomes research, Conquer Addiction helps raise the standard of care and encourages transparency across the treatment industry.About Bridging the GapsBridging the Gaps is a holistic addiction treatment center located in Winchester, Virginia, serving adults across Virginia, Washington, DC, and Maryland. Offering Residential, PHP, IOP, Outpatient, and Transitional Housing programs, Bridging the Gaps integrates evidence-based therapy, trauma-informed care, amino acid therapy, 12-Step principles, and individualized treatment planning. With a focus on long-term recovery, the center provides a supportive environment designed to help clients build balanced, sustainable lives.

