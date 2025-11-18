Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 Autumn Set for November at AsiaWorld-Expo

Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 Autumn Event is About to Kick Off – Explore a New Career Future with Top Enterprises!

HONG KONG, KWUN TONG, CHINA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong continues to reinforce its reputation as a global center for professional mobility, supported by evolving talent admission policies and a dynamic, internationally minded economy. The city has introduced multiple initiatives in recent years to attract skilled professionals from around the world, forming a favorable environment for individuals seeking career advancement. According to statistics released by the Census and Statistics Department in June 2025, the nominal wage index for March 2025 recorded a 3.5% year-on-year increase across major industries, indicating steady labor market improvement during the broader economic recovery period.Against this backdrop, the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 (Autumn) will be held from November 29 to 30 at AsiaWorld-Expo. Organized by Innovating Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Talent Service Office as strategic partner and Liepin and Huizhi Human Resources as co-organizers, the event is expected to gather more than 400 enterprises and offer over 20,000 job openings for both local and international candidates. The Carnival aims to facilitate large-scale talent exchange, industry matching, and policy communication in a single platform.Growing Scale and Broader Industry CoverageEntering its ninth edition, the Talent Carnival has become one of Hong Kong’s most influential annual recruitment events. Participating companies this year include leading organizations such as Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba Cloud, HSBC, China Mobile, and Sun Hung Kai Properties. The event will cover a wide range of industries, including finance, technology, real estate, media, education, and biomedical science. More than 20,000 job seekers are expected to attend, including students and graduates from QS Top 200 universities globally as well as from Hong Kong’s major higher education institutions.Over 50 domestic and international media organizations—including Xinhua News Agency and The Wall Street Journal—will provide coverage and support. The overall exposure of the Carnival is estimated to exceed 95 million online impressions, contributing to its expanding global visibility.Introduction of the NovaX Technology ZoneTo support Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology hub, the Carnival will debut the NovaX Technology Zone. This new exhibition area will highlight fast-growing sectors such as biotechnology, food technology, educational technology, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data analytics, Web3, and automotive communications.More than 100 technology companies are expected to join the zone. Exhibits will include drones applied in low-altitude economic development, AI-powered wearable devices, and various types of service robots. Attendees will have opportunities to observe demonstrations, explore early-stage technologies, and engage directly with R&D leaders to deepen their understanding of technological trends shaping future industries.First Hong Kong PhD FestivalThe Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 (Autumn) will also feature the inaugural Hong Kong PhD Festival. Under the theme “Gathering Top Talents, Inspiring Innovation,” the festival aims to bring together doctoral candidates and researchers from internationally recognized universities, including the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Oxford, and Stanford University.The festival will include academic forums, thematic roundtables, and discussions focused on research-industry integration. Topics will explore future talent development strategies, applications of artificial intelligence, and global innovation trends. These sessions aim to support doctoral-level participants in identifying long-term research and career opportunities in Hong Kong’s evolving talent landscape.Career Support and Policy Consultation ServicesTo enhance the recruitment experience, the Carnival will offer comprehensive career support services. Senior human resources specialists will provide complimentary on-site resume consultations, helping candidates refine their application materials. An AI-based job search assistant will also be available to offer resume analysis, interview simulations, and personalized job recommendations.In addition, the Hong Kong Talent Service Office will establish a dedicated booth to introduce multiple talent admission schemes. Staff will provide guidance on application timelines, eligibility requirements, and policy benefits, helping participants gain a clearer understanding of the pathways available for relocation or long-term development in Hong Kong.Interactive Experience and On-Site ActivitiesBeyond recruitment, the Carnival will offer a range of interactive elements, including workplace-themed stand-up performances, live band shows, magic demonstrations, and a technology interaction zone. A check-in and stamp-collection activity will also be held, with participants gaining entry into a prize draw featuring 100 Labubu blind boxes.Event DetailsDate: November 29–30, 2025 (Saturday–Sunday)Time: 10:00–18:00Venue: Halls 5, 7, 9, 11, AsiaWorld-ExpoAdmission: Pre-registration via QR code is required. Attendees must collect entry tickets in advance according to registration instructions.Transportation InformationMTR:Travel to Tsing Yi Station, transfer to the Airport Express, and alight at AsiaWorld-Expo Station.Bus:From Tung Chung MTR Station Exit B, walk to the Tung Chung Bus Terminus and take Express Route X1 to AsiaWorld-Expo.About Innovating Hong KongInnovating Hong Kong is committed to enhancing talent development, facilitating industry exchange, and promoting collaboration across academic, corporate, and policy sectors. The Global Talent Carnival series continues to serve as a major platform connecting global professionals with career opportunities in Hong Kong.

