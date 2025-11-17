Colombian Citizen Charged With Adopting Identity Of U.S. Citizen To Obtain Passport And Driver License And To Vote In Federal Election

Jacksonville, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging Carlos Felipe Jaramillo Grajales (55, Jacksonville) with making false statements in an application for a U.S. passport, falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen to obtain a Florida driver license (3 counts), falsely claiming that a Social Security number had been assigned to him (4 counts), falsely claiming to be a U.S citizen to vote in an election, voting by an alien in a federal election, and aggravated identity theft (9 counts). If convicted, Grajales faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the passport fraud count, 5 years for each false claim of U.S. citizenship count and each fraudulent use of a Social Security number count, 1 year imprisonment for the voting by an alien count, and a mandatory 2 years in prison for each aggravated identity theft count, which must be served consecutively to any other sentence.

According to the indictment, Grajales is a Colombian citizen who used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to apply for a passport. He used those same identifiers and claimed to be a U.S. citizen to obtain a Florida driver license on three occasions and to vote in the November 2020 general election.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Social Security Administration - Office of the Inspector General. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Arnold B. Corsmeier.