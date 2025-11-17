Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Drug-Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Mexican National pleaded guilty in federal court today for his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, in 2019 law enforcement began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of co-defendant, Serjio Diaz, which identified him as a primary organizer of a drug-trafficking organization responsible for methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine distribution. Other members of the organization included Lopez-Sanchez, Tony Diaz, Maria Jasmin Lopez, and Vicente Aguilera. Lopez- Sanchez is the last of these individuals to plead guilty.

On April 16, 2021, surveillance observed Lopez-Sanchez arrive at Serjio Diaz’s residence in Belton, Mo., in a black 2015 GMC Yukon with Texas license plates. Lopez-Sanchez had arrived prior to an arranged controlled drug purchase by a confidential human source. Lopez-Sanchez was observed carrying a blue bag into the residence. Lopez-Sanchez left the residence approximately 10 minutes later and before the arrival of the confidential human source, carrying the same blue bag. Later that day, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped the black Yukon as it was travelling westbound on Interstate 44 near the Oklahoma state line. Inside the Yukon, law enforcement recovered 995 grams of cocaine and $58,601.00.

Co-defendant Serjio Diaz, 41, of Belton, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of money laundering and was sentenced on Oct. 9, 2024, to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Tony Diaz, 42, of Raymore, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and was sentenced on Dec. 13, 2024, to 9 years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Maria Jasmin Lopez, 25, of Phoenix, Az., pleaded guilty to her role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and was sentenced on Aug. 1, 2023, to 11 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Vicente Aguilera, 41, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to facilitate a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced on Nov. 1, 2024, to one year and four months in federal prison without parole.

Under federal statutes, Francisco Lopez-Sanchez is subject to a sentence of not less than 5 years and up to 40 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Operation Take Back America

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).