Mexican National Convicted of Tax Fraud Scheme

Last week, a federal jury in Las Vegas convicted a Mexican national of operating a scheme in which he claimed to be an IRS officer and misrepresented to victims that he was able to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars for them from a fictitious IRS program.

The following is according to court documents and evidence presented at trial: Francisco Ivan Velazquez, a Mexico national, falsely held himself out to be an employee of the IRS and claimed to his victims that he could secure large monetary payments for them from the IRS. Velazquez falsely claimed that such funds were available from a purported IRS program that allowed people who had previously lost a home to foreclosure to recoup money by applying to the IRS and filing certain documents. Velazquez advised the victims that, in exchange for a fee, he would submit an application for them to recover the funds. In some instances, Velazquez then aided in the presentation of a false tax return with the IRS on behalf of the victim that claimed that the victim had federal tax withholdings of $100,000 or more and requested the withholdings be refunded.

Velazquez was convicted of three counts of wire fraud, one count of aiding the presentation of a false tax return, and two counts of impersonating an IRS officer. The jury did not return a verdict on four counts of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Velazquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, a maximum penalty of three years in prison for aiding in the presentation of a false tax return, and a maximum penalty of years in prison for each count of impersonating an officer or employee of the United States. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration are investigating the case.