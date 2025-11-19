Motor Vehicle Body Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Motor Vehicle Body Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of motor vehicle bodies has experienced a robust growth. It is projected to expand from $210.61 billion in 2024 to $231.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past period include substantial economic development in emerging markets, supportive government policies, and escalated investments.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the motor vehicle body market size in the upcoming years. It is predicted to surge to $332.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The projected growth in this period is due to factors such as the escalating production of passenger cars, increasing urbanization, and the growing embrace of electric vehicles. The anticipated trends during this forecast period encompass an emphasis on lightweight materials, the application of augmented reality, a focus on self-driving vehicles, sophisticated lighting systems, and tactical partnerships and cooperations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Motor Vehicle Body Market Landscape?

The escalation in the manufacturing of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy-duty trucks is expected to excite higher demand for motor vehicle bodies. For example, in November 2023, Statistics Canada noted a marginal rise in the total registration of road motor vehicles in 2022, hitting 26.3 million. This denoted a 0.3% enhancement compared to the year before, appending 78,655 vehicles to the roads. Therefore, a surge in motor vehicle production and increased investments is predicted to propel the growth demand for the motor vehicle body market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Motor Vehicle Body Market?

Major players in the Motor Vehicle Body include:

• Magna International Inc.

• Lear Corporation

• General Motors Co.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

• Faurecia SA

• Plastic Omnium SA

• Grupo Antolín Irausa SA.

• Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

• Autoliv Inc

• Paccar Inc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Motor Vehicle Body Market?

The automotive sector employs a range of structural materials such as iron, steel, and diverse metals. Lately, aluminum has emerged as the favored metal for the production of futuristic and advanced vehicles. The Aluminum Association reports that aluminum is chiefly used in the auto sector because it provides an economical and eco-friendly method of enhancing efficiency and performance, decreasing emissions, and increasing fuel efficiency while ensuring durability and safety. For example, Tata Technologies and NIO China announced a partnership to produce NIO’s electric vehicles, with the goal of manufacturing NIO's first fully aluminum electric vehicle. Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group, offers engineering and design services, production, management, and IT services to car original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Motor Vehicle Body Market

The motor vehicle bodymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches

2) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Vehicle: Sedan Bodies, Hatchback Bodies, SUV And Crossover Bodies, Coupe And Convertible Bodies

2) By Light Commercial Vehicle: Van Bodies, Pickup Truck Bodies, Small Delivery Vehicle Bodies

3) By Heavy Trucks: Truck Cab Bodies, Chassis And Frame Bodies, Freight And Cargo Bodies

4) By Buses And Coaches: City Bus Bodies, Intercity Coach Bodies, School Bus Bodies, Double-Decker Bus Bodies

Motor Vehicle Body Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Motor Vehicle Body market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, closely followed by Western Europe. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

