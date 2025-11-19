New Book 'General Reality' Restructures Understandings of Time, Matter, and Existence

General Reality Hardcover

Author Matt Cordova bridges science and philosophy into a clear, functional explanation of the universe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world obsessed with prediction, Matt Cordova unveils General Reality: Understanding and Defining the Nature of Existence, a transformative book that removes familiar assumptions about time, causality, and what it means to be alive. Written in clear, accessible language, the book connects physics, biology, quantum mechanics, and philosophy to articulate a single, coherent description of reality—one without mysticism or jargon that readers can validate through observation and empirical study.Spanning questions about the universe, life and death, motion, matter and energy, and probability, General Reality demonstrates that many entrenched assumptions are artifacts of how we think—not features of reality itself. Instead of prediction for the future, the book focuses on how outcomes materialize in the present, describing the dynamics that make matter appear stable and time feel linear.“This isn’t another book of big questions with fuzzy answers,” said author Cordova. “General Reality aims for maximum clarity. It offers precise definitions, shows how the pieces fit, and invites readers to verify the insights for themselves.”Early readers praise the book’s directness and scope, noting that it respects scientific achievement while cutting through unnecessary complexity to arrive at more accurate conclusions. The result is a comprehensive, definitive guide for scientists, students, and curious readers who want a clear understanding of what’s actually happening—and why reality appears the way it does.Availability• Title: General Reality: Understanding and Defining the Nature of Existence• Author: Matt Cordova• Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook — now available• Pages: 321• Publication date: August 16, 2025• Identifiers:— Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9993-3270-7— Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9993-3271-4— eBook ISBN: 979-8-9993-3272-1— Kindle ASIN: B0FN6KLDJG• Purchase: https://generalrealitybook.com/ About the AuthorMatt Cordova is an independent researcher and entrepreneur whose work bridges physics, biology, quantum mechanics and philosophy. With expertise extending to the fields of music, economics, neuroscience, psychology, and acoustics, he works as an inventor of physical systems that operate using the fundamental principles of motion and matter accumulation to advance technology and human ingenuity.

