Government Clarifies District Council Appointment Process, Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency, Local Leadership, and Inclusive Development.

SAMOA, November 17 - [17th November 2025]- The Government of Samoa acknowledges the public interest generated by the Samoa Observer editorial dated 13 November 2025 regarding the updated process for appointing District Council Chairpersons. This statement provides clarity and reaffirms the Government’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and community-led development.

Strengthening Leadership and Local Governance

The updated criteria for District Council Chairpersons are part of a broader effort to ensure stronger, more accountable local leadership. Under the revised requirements, Chairpersons must be:

• Individuals of integrity and good standing

• Recognised leaders within their district

• Capable of responsibly managing public development funds

• Committed to ensuring fair access to services, especially for vulnerable families

• Aligned with Samoa’s national vision for community-driven development

• Registered with the Office of the Electoral Commissioner (OEC) as a candidate for the 2025 General Election

These reforms are aligned with the Government’s increased investment in the District Development Programme (DDP) — rising from $1 million to $2 million tala per district — to strengthen local institutions and drive equitable development.

Governance Review and Legal Alignment

The initial governance structure for Phase 1 of the DDP was intended as a transitional model. A review conducted by the Ministry, based on:

• Auditor-General’s findings, and Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) reports,

identified the need to strengthen:

• Lease and procurement arrangements

• Financial oversight and reporting practices

• Governance and accountability capacity, and

• Consistent delivery of development outcomes across all villages and families

The revised governance framework is being strengthened in line with:

• The Constitution of Samoa

• Villiage Fono Act1990, Internal Affairs 1995

• Public Finance Management Act

No appointment will be made unless the process fully complies with legal, constitutional, and policy requirements.

3. Transparency and Accountability in Appointments

The Government confirms that:

• The chairperson’s appointments will be undertaken in full accordance with the established process.

• Eligibility criteria will be clearly defined, publicly communicated, and applied consistently.

• The selection and appointment of the Chairperson will be carried out by the District Development Program Steering Committee as part of the complete appointment process.

These steps underscore our commitment to transparency, equity, and strong local leadership.

4. Strengthening the DDP for Equity and Impact

The DDP has delivered real benefits across Samoa. To ensure deeper impact and equity, the Government is undertaking a programme-wide review to improve:

• Access to development funding for all villages and families

• Equity in resource distribution

• Support for districts with limited administrative capacity

• Governance consistency across all 51 districts

A strengthened Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) system underpins this work. Districts will now be required to:

• Provide regular progress updates

• Demonstrate transparent and effective use of public funds

• Share community-level outcomes with the public

The Chairperson of the Fono Faavae will work closely with the DDP Team to support these strengthened oversight measures.

5. Leadership Matters More Than Ever

With increased funding and strengthened governance expectations, the role of District Council Chairperson is now even more critical. The Chairperson must ensure:

• Transparent management of development funds

• Effective coordination between village and district structures

• Meaningful community engagement

• Fair decision-making that benefits every family

Strong, accountable leadership is essential to realizing the DDP’s vision of resilient, inclusive development across Samoa.

6. Upholding Fa‘asamoa and Local Authority

The Government reaffirms the fundamental role of the fono a ali‘i ma faipule in Samoa’s system of governance. This framework does not replace traditional authority but it strengthens partnership by unifying traditional leadership with modern accountability.

Ongoing consultations with village leaders will continue as we refine the DDP implementation guidelines.

7. Development with Integrity — Powered by the People, for the People

The Government of Samoa deeply values the voices and wisdom of our people. Every dialogue, every village consultation, every media question helps us do better — together.

By strengthening district leadership and refining the DDP, we are not just improving systems — we are investing in trust, partnership, and shared responsibility. Our commitment is unwavering: to ensure that every family, in every village, sees and feels the benefits of national development.

We believe that true progress is achieved not when development is done for communities, but when it is done with them. This work is grounded in respect, guided by transparency, and inspired by the strength of our people.

This is our promise.

To lead with integrity.

To serve in partnership.

And to ensure that no one is left behind.

Hon. Moefaauouo Julius Ah Kui Tafunai

MINISTER OF WOMEN, COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

GOVERNMENT OF SAMOA

November 18, 2025