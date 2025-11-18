Strategic Sourcing: China Leading AC DC converter Supplier Exhibits High-Efficiency Modules at Intersolar Munich

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Intersolar Europe, held as part of The smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich, stands as the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners. This global hub for solar technology and new energy solutions recently played host to Shenzhen Acadie New Energy Co., Ltd., a prominent Chinese AC DC converter Supplier and international trader specializing in the new energy field. Their exhibition of high-efficiency power modules at the event underscored China’s critical role in the global energy transition. Founded in 2017 in China’s innovative hub, Shenzhen, Acadie New Energy has rapidly established itself at the nexus of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and advanced energy storage solutions. By showcasing modules that promise superior power conversion efficiency and reliability, the company is directly addressing the escalating global demand for stable and robust power electronics, particularly in the rapidly expanding European market.Part I: Intersolar Munich – A Crucible for the New Energy TransitionIntersolar Europe is more than just a trade fair; it is a powerful barometer for the global shift towards renewable and decentralized energy systems. Spanning four days in the heart of Bavaria, the event brings together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, and project developers from over 160 countries, acting as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and business development.The European Market Dynamics and TrendsThe European Union’s ambitious climate targets and the recent energy security challenges have accelerated investments in solar energy, battery storage, and e-mobility infrastructure. This environment has amplified the importance of Intersolar Munich. The core industry trends highlighted at the exhibition this year revolve around three key pillars:System Integration and Decentralization: The trend is moving away from purely centralized power generation towards highly integrated, decentralized energy systems. This includes combining rooftop solar (PV), residential and commercial energy storage (ESS), and EV charging capabilities into smart micro-grids. The efficiency of power electronics, particularly the AC/DC and DC/DC conversion stage, is paramount in these integrated systems to minimize losses and maximize return on investment (ROI).The Rise of E-Mobility Infrastructure: With EVs becoming mainstream, the focus has shifted to building a robust, high-power charging network. This requires highly reliable, modular, and efficient DC charging stations. The "fast" and "ultra-fast" charging experience is directly dependent on the quality and power density of the internal AC DC converter modules. Attendees at Intersolar are actively scouting for solutions that can handle megawatt charging (MCS) for trucks and high-power delivery for passenger vehicles, all while ensuring grid stability.Advanced Energy Storage (ESS): Energy storage, both stationary (grid-scale, commercial) and portable, is essential for balancing intermittent solar power. The exhibition dedicated significant floor space to Power Conversion Systems (PCS) and Battery Testing Equipment. Innovations here focus on enhanced safety, longer cycle life, and, critically, the bi-directional power flow capabilities facilitated by advanced power modules.For Chinese suppliers like Shenzhen Acadie New Energy, exhibiting at Intersolar Munich provides direct access to the European supply chain and allows them to demonstrate compliance with stringent EU standards (like CE marking and specific grid codes). The sheer scale and high-quality audience of the event solidify its status as the prime location for strategic sourcing of next-generation power electronics components, such as high-efficiency AC DC converter modules. The relentless focus on cost-per-watt optimization makes China-based innovators, who excel at mass production of high-quality components, indispensable partners for European system integrators.Part II: Shenzhen Acadie New Energy’s Strategic Advantage and High-Efficiency ModulesShenzhen Acadie New Energy's presence at Intersolar reflects its deep integration into the global new energy supply chain. The company’s strategic structure, robust R&D, and proven international track record position it as a critical AC DC converter Supplier for both EV charging and energy storage sectors worldwide.Core Advantages and Dual Business ModelAcadie New Energy operates on a powerful dual business model that leverages specialized manufacturing and deep technology R&D:EV Charging Infrastructure: The company’s sales arm for electric vehicle charging piles is closely affiliated with Shenzhen EN Plus Tech Co., Ltd., a capital-affiliated enterprise known for its comprehensive EV charging total solutions. EN Plus’s pedigree is significant, with a core team composed of experts from global power industry leaders such as SMA (Germany), Eaton (USA), Huawei, Tencent, and Emerson. This heritage translates into products—covering portable, AC, and DC chargers, along with energy gateways and sophisticated software platforms—that are designed for industrial-grade reliability and advanced intelligence, including features like electrical load management.Energy Storage and Testing Expertise: The second segment focuses on the development and sales of new energy storage products (such as PCS) and critical battery testing equipment. Its R&D heart is situated in Xi’an, the “hard technology capital,” and utilizes an OEM model with IMI Chengdu factory (SpeedTech) for production. This R&D-centric approach ensures their components, including the featured AC DC converter modules, are at the cutting edge of power density and thermal management.The synergy between these two arms provides a unique advantage: insights from the rapid R&D cycle in energy storage can be immediately applied to enhance the efficiency and power output of EV charging modules, and vice versa.Main Products and Application ScenariosThe high-efficiency AC DC converter modules Acadie New Energy showcased are the foundational components driving modern clean energy applications:EV DC Charging Stations: These modules are the engine of DC fast chargers. Their high conversion efficiency (often exceeding 95% or 96%) is vital, as it reduces heat generation, shrinks the charger’s physical footprint, and lowers operational cooling costs—all essential for the mass deployment of public charging networks.New Energy Storage (ESS): The power modules form the core of the Power Conversion Systems (PCS) used in grid-tied and off-grid energy storage solutions. Applications range from providing frequency regulation and peak shaving for utilities to ensuring backup power stability for industrial and commercial users.Battery Testing & Aftermarket: The company’s battery testing equipment (managed by its R&D partners like Xi’an BTLA) is a crucial link in the EV and ESS value chain. These platforms are used in main engine plants, service stations, and battery recycling centers to ensure the quality, safety, and re-usability of battery packs—a key area of focus for sustainability.Global Reach and Customer Case StudiesAcadie New Energy’s market footprint is truly international. By 2022, their products were successfully exported to more than ten developed countries, including New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, France, UK, Belgium, Germany, and Austria. The inclusion of Germany and Austria among their key markets demonstrates their success in meeting the rigorous quality and safety standards of Central Europe. Furthermore, the affiliated EN Plus network boasts a massive global presence, operating and owning over 130,000 charging stations across more than 24 national markets. This vast network of installed hardware serves as a real-world validation of the reliability and performance of the company’s underlying power electronics.For partners seeking reliable components for the burgeoning new energy market, strategic sourcing starts with proven suppliers. More details on the company's offerings and global service structure can be found on their official website: https://www.evcharging-station.com/ Conclusion: Powering the Future GridShenzhen Acadie New Energy’s display at Intersolar Munich highlighted the crucial role of power electronics in the global energy ecosystem. As the world accelerates its shift to renewable energy and e-mobility, the efficiency and reliability of components like the AC DC converter module will dictate the success of complex energy systems. By combining specialized R&D in energy storage and testing with a mass-market focus on EV charging, this leading Chinese supplier is not just adapting to industry trends—it is actively driving them, ensuring that the next generation of clean energy infrastructure is powered by high-quality, high-efficiency technology. Their commitment to international export and technological excellence solidifies their position as a valuable strategic partner for global energy firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.