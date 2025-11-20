LEFT THE NEST INT'L LAUNCHES IN 2026 TO MEET SURGING DEMAND BY BABY BOOMERS SEEKING SLOW TRAVEL AND INTENTIONAL LIVING

Left the Nest International was born from my own desire to live abroad with purpose—not as a tourist, but as someone seeking connection, clarity, and a new rhythm.” — Trica Jean-Baptiste

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Left the Nest International (LTN) will officially launch in Q1 2026 in the Maremma in Tuscany, Italy, and coastal Portugal—two destinations known for their historic charm, natural beauty, and rich cultural experiences. With initial residences in Italy and Portugal, these inaugural launch sites are tailored for Baby Boomers seeking slow travel that inspires connection, curiosity, and a more profound sense of belonging.Created by hospitality and real estate executive Trica Jean-Baptiste, Left the Nest International is the first membership-based platform built exclusively for Baby Boomers. Under one fixed annual membership fee, the platform includes access to curated private residences, transition support, and tools for seamless multi-destination living.Jean-Baptiste views the Baby Boomer sector as a powerful market. Presently, there are 76 million Baby Boomers in the U.S., 21% of the U.S. population. 53.2% of U.S. wealth is held by Baby Boomers, representing $60 trillion. Boomers control 70% of U.S. discretionary income. Baby Boomers spend $157 billion annually on travel, accounting for 80% of luxury travel. By the year 2030, all Baby Boomers will have reached the age of 65. This demographic shift – known as Peak 65 – marks a historic opportunity to reimagine retirement abroad. [^1][^2].Left the Nest International offers membership levels to support a range of lifestyle preferences and travel ambitions.Next ChapterMulti-Destination Living with Two-Month Minimum StayAssigned Transition Facilitator (Boom Squad) conducts a personalized assessment, devises a tailored transition plan, and remains engaged throughout the membership; Curated 2-bedroom private residences, Telehealth subscription, TaxDay – multi-destination tax calculator, SmartAsset – financial tools, and Real Estate Advisory Services.International WandererInternational DestinationsMulti-Destination Living with One-Month Minimum StayAssigned Transition Facilitator (Boom Squad) conducts a personalized assessment, devises a tailored transition plan, and remains engaged throughout the membership; Curated 2-3-bedroom private residences, Telehealth subscription, TaxDay – multi-destination tax calculator, SmartAsset – financial tools,Real Estate Advisory Services and Immersive Experiences.Future ExpansionFollowing its initial launch, LTN will expand to a curated portfolio of culturally rich, historically significant destinations ideal for slow travel and lifestyle evolution on the Amalfi Coast, Germany, France, Hawaii, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, French West Indies, and Indonesia.Pricing NoteLTN offers a single annual membership fee, with tiered access based on destination type, immersive experience, and duration of stay. Founding memberships open in early 2026. To join the interest list or request details, email sign-up on the website, http://leftthenestinternational.com About Left the Nest InternationalLeft the Nest International is a membership-based lifestyle platform designed exclusively for Baby Boomers seeking intentional living abroad. Founded by hospitality and real estate executive Trica Jean-Baptiste, LTN offers curated private residences, immersive cultural experiences, and dedicated support services across global destinations. With a focus on slow travel, seamless transitions, and purposeful evolution, LTN empowers Boomers to explore the world boldly, beautifully, and without long-term investment commitments.References[^1]: By 2030, All Baby Boomers Will Be Age 65 or Older – Census.gov[^2]: 9 Baby-Boomer Statistics That Will Blow You Away – The Motley Fool

