Pfizer Joined in a Depo-Provera Meningioma Case in California State Court

Research and legal claims highlight alleged mutagenic risks of Depo-Provera, linking long-term use to increased meningioma frequency and recurrence

It is important to examine why physicians continue prescribing Depo-Provera and Medroxyprogesterone despite the literature linking them to this serious injury.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “To this day, Pfizer does not state in its warnings that Depo-Provera is mutagenic, despite clear evidence of a dose-dependent increased risk of meningiomas in women injected with the drug for a year or more, and of a specific mutational tendency linked to its use,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "Pfizer is now involved in a significant legal case in California State Court in Alameda County concerning the known increased risk of meningiomas associated with Depo-Provera. The negligence alleged against the prescribing physicians centers on their failure to discontinue Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone after our client was diagnosed with a cerebral meningioma, which we believe led to a recurrence of the meningioma after resection and to the development of multiple meningiomas. The literature is clear that this drug is mutagenic, and that other birth control medications exist that are equally as effective as Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone without being mutagenic or carrying the same risk of causing meningiomas."

What is a mutagen as defined by Merriam-Webster?

“An agent as a chemical that tends to increase the frequency or extent of mutation."

Dr. Vigna states, “The 2024 Roland study supports that this drug is mutagenic, showing an increased risk of meningiomas in women prescribed Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone for one year or more. Both Roland and the 2018 study by Peyre describe the tendency of Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone to cause a mutational shift in meningiomas, one associated with multiple skull-base tumors as well as an increased overall frequency of meningiomas.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We evaluate each case individually to determine whether a woman's claim is better filed in a state court where the medication was prescribed, rather than in the consolidated litigation in Florida, which now includes more than a thousand cases. It is important to examine why physicians continue prescribing Depo-Provera and Medroxyprogesterone despite the literature linking them to this serious injury, especially when there is no actual benefit compared with other birth control medications that do not cause meningiomas."

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and harmful drugs, including Depo-Provera.

He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FOR THE COUNTY OF ALAMEDA



